November 07, 2018

EPL Player Won't Wear Poppy On His Jersey: Irish footballer James McClean, a midfielder for Stoke City, refuses to wear the poppy on his jersey to honor the British Commonwealth war dead for Remembrance Day. This position has brought him threats and abuse, even from his own team's fans, but he continues to take the stand after seven years. He originally said only that it is a "personal" decision but later called the symbol "disrespect for the innocent people who lost their lives in the Troubles -- and Bloody Sunday especially."

posted by rcade to soccer at 01:19 PM - 4 comments