November 07, 2018

EPL Player Won't Wear Poppy On His Jersey: Irish footballer James McClean, a midfielder for Stoke City, refuses to wear the poppy on his jersey to honor the British Commonwealth war dead for Remembrance Day. This position has brought him threats and abuse, even from his own team's fans, but he continues to take the stand after seven years. He originally said only that it is a "personal" decision but later called the symbol "disrespect for the innocent people who lost their lives in the Troubles -- and Bloody Sunday especially."
I'm moved by Remembrance Day events but I have to applaud the strength of McClean's convictions.
McClean still has a career in his league, unlike Colin Kaepernick. Score that EPL 1, NFL 0.
posted by rcade at 06:49 PM on November 07
c.f. the last panel here. I think Squires has Poppyman come out every year now.
posted by yerfatma at 09:00 PM on November 07
Ha! Gotta love Brits taking the piss out of something.
posted by rcade at 10:31 AM on November 08
tiocfaidh ar la
posted by truthhurts at 01:24 PM on November 07