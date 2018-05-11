November 02, 2018

Documents Show Secret Plans for Elite League of Top Clubs: People have been talking about this since at least the late '80s, and the possibility was the direct cause of UEFA creating the Champions League in '92, but the documents leaked here suggest the big boys are not yet satisfied with their share of the money. Hoo boy!
The thing I hate the most about this is the elimination of relegation.
I don't see how this would be workable. Do the best teams in Europe really want to put themselves into a league where being mid-table or worse is such a strong possibility? If Arsenal never cracked the top four of a new league how does that end up working out for them?
posted by rcade at 01:46 PM on November 03
posted by beaverboard at 07:33 PM on November 03
Gab Marcotti said on ESPN that this is in fact nothing new and was mainly a negotiating ploy for the big clubs to get more money out of UEFA. Which they accomplished with top leagues getting more guaranteed group stage places in the Champions League and the moderately-talked about third Europe-wide competition coming in the next couple of years.
posted by billsaysthis at 04:30 PM on November 05
Sadly, my Liverpool FC are apparently part of the planning group, which would not be able to launch for at least 5-6 years.
posted by billsaysthis at 07:05 PM on November 02