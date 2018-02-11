November 01, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twenty-One: Calgary still hasn’t clinched and Edmonton will miss the playoffs. Who saw that coming? cixelsyd, apparently. Blink twice and make your picks inside.

Winnipeg hands Calgary their third loss in a row to make things verrrry interesting in Cowtown. Saskatchewan wins, keeping the division up for grabs, and consigning B.C. to the crossover. Ottawa trounces Hamilton to clinch the East, while Montreal trounces Toronto to escape the basement.

CGY @ WPGOTT @ HAMBC @ SSKTOR @ MTL
ResultWinnipeg by 8Ottawa by 17Saskatchewan by 19Montreal by 30
Margin of Error6 to 1012 to 2213 to 2521 to 39

A big shake-up in the standings. cixelsyd, never higher than fifth place all season, has scored ten points over two weeks to leap into first.

SpoFiteCGY @ WPGSOTT @ HAMSBC @ SSKSTOR @ MTLSPointsTotal Points
cixelsydWinnipeg7 Saskatchewan Montreal 466
tahoemojWinnipeg7 Saskatchewan 364
DrJohnEvans Saskatchewan 163
argoalWinnipeg Saskatchewan 263
jagsnumberoneWinnipeg Saskatchewan16Montreal 463
ic23b Ottawa Saskatchewan 259
JPRWinnipeg Montreal 256
tommytrump Ottawa15 Montreal 355
ReeverWinnipeg Saskatchewan 250
rcade 049
benderWinnipeg Saskatchewan Montreal 344

Three rest-the-starters games, and one for all the marbles.

WEEK 21

Toronto @ Ottawa (Friday, November 1)
RTS #1: except that Toronto has been pretty awful this year. Cue the "something to prove" narrative.

Winnipeg @ Edmonton (Saturday, November 3)
RTS #2: what a fall for Edmonton. 6-3 at Week 10, but only two wins since, and missing the playoffs by a hair.

Montreal @ Hamilton (Saturday, November 3)
RTS #3: See game #1, but swap in Montreal for Toronto.

Calgary @ B.C. (Saturday, October 28)
This is it! Calgary wins and they take the division. They lose, and Saskatchewan gets the first-round bye. Watch the ticker for the latest on B.C. starters.

Good luck!

