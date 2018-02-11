October 31, 2018

After Maryland Player's Death, Coach and Athletic Director Keep Their Jobs: At modern American universities, it is not unusual that the head football coach is the most powerful, and the highest-paid, individual.



That has rarely been more clear than it was on Tuesday, when the governing board at the University of Maryland looking into the death of a football player allowed the head coach and athletic director to keep their jobs, while accepting the unexpected retirement of the school's president, Wallace D. Loh.

posted by BornIcon to football at 10:31 AM - 6 comments