October 28, 2018

1903 1912 1915 1916 1918 2004 2007 2013 2018: The wait is finally over -- after 5 years, the Boston Red Sox have won another World Series.
They won 108 games.
They beat another 100 win team in the playoffs. They beat yet ANOTHER 100 win team in the playoffs. They manhandled the NL champs.
This was the most dominant World Series champion in 20 years.
I'm glad Slammin' Steve Pearce won the MVP. It's hard to imagine it was only 18 months ago he was like this.
posted by grum@work at 01:39 AM on October 29
Yeah, he looked a little bit happier tonight/lol.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:14 AM on October 29
The only sad people in Middlesex County MA are those in the take-out food and tavern industries. They've been in high cotton all fall, with the Red Sox in the playoffs and special events like the Chiefs-Patriots prime time game surpassing all expectations.
They were hoping for a grand finale of: 5 World Series games with the Sox going back to Fenway up 3 games to 2, then the Pats on MNF (tonight), then the Sox winning the title at home in game 6 or 7. This morning, they're coming to terms with their disappointment.
If they're banking on a big register tally for the Pats-Bills game, they're dreaming, as there's a limit to how many New England fans want to pop for a grilled chicken dinner so they can sit and watch Jacksonville native Nathan Peterman make Belichick's economy defense look like top dollar extra terrestrials.
posted by beaverboard at 10:54 AM on October 29
Also, Alex Cora said he wants to go back to his home country of Puerto Rico to provide more hurricane relief there as he has previously done. I wish him very safe journeys, because I was immediately reminded of Puerto Rican World Series champion Roberto Clemente's attempt to provide disaster relief from PR to Nicaragua when he lost his life.
His tragic death was avoidable and unnecessary due to an overloaded, outdated, and poorly maintained aircraft, operated by underskilled people. Fortunately, Cora has appealed for resources through Red Sox team ownership, so the critical factors are much more favorable.
posted by beaverboard at 11:20 AM on October 29
If Robert Kraft has any public relations smarts, he will volunteer one or both of the 767s he has fitted out for the Patriots. Lots of room in the forward and aft cargo bays, and removing seats is just a matter of removing the bolts that hold them to the tracks. I hope Cora gets it done.
One good thing about having it wrapped up in 5 games is that I was finally able to begin catching up on my sleep. Late World Series games and morning appointments make for a very tired old fart. It's a good thing I was not on duty at church yesterday. Had I had to make it through all 3 services, I would probably have passed out during the sermon at the 11:15.
posted by Howard_T at 04:44 PM on October 29
I don't even have a take on this. An amazing season and the first where I feel like I might legit be too old to appreciate the greatness. I turned in around inning 12 on Friday night without any guilt.
posted by yerfatma at 08:45 PM on October 29
Y'know, I used to be one of those Red Sox haters that are so common, and this championship would have bugged me.
Then I went to a game at Fenway last season and had the privilege of sitting right behind the Sox dugout. The sold-out mid-August crowd was raucous and having a hell of a good time watching a ball game. I got to see arguably the game of the year against Cleveland, complete with circus catches while falling over the center field wall, and an epic 9th inning comeback by the home team. The vibe was fantastic, and I've never had more fun at a ballgame in my 47 years. So thanks for the good time, Sox nation. Congratulations on the championship.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:34 PM on October 30
Despite a 4-run lead, Sale pitching, the Dodgers looking flat for the last 3 or 4 innings, my New England, Calvinist instincts made me entirely sure that they would somehow screw it up. So now I have to face the reality that perhaps curses have been exorcised, and from now on there must be no more excuses. We denizens of most of New England may now be officially considered as spoiled.
posted by Howard_T at 12:06 AM on October 29