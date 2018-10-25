October 25, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twenty: A tie for the lead! No divisions clinched! There's work to be done, CFL pickers. Roll up your flannel plaid sleeves and make your picks inside.
Calgary by 15
Ottawa by 15
B.C. by 5
Montreal by 8
Winnipeg by 7
Hamilton by 4
Sask by 7
Montreal by 7
The drama continues! Hamilton blows a lead and maybe the division in a tough loss to Ottawa. Edmonton continues their skid as B.C. all but secures a playoff spot. Toronto doesn't lose. But whoa, Calgary does: Saskatchewan's win leaves a path for the Riders to take the West.
Speaking of volatile standings: a tie for first, a tie for third, and five players within three points of first. A polite nod to cixelsyd for nailing the Ottawa win on his way to six points and a share of the lead.
Two weeks left and we have tons of unfinished business. Better put on a fresh pot of coffee.
WEEK 20
Calgary @ Winnipeg (Friday, October 26)
Calgary's still on top, but they haven't beaten a team from the West since Week 12. They need to remember how to do that if they don't want to slide to second. Meanwhile Winnipeg is faced with the ages-old conundrum: do you fight to stay in the West playoff race, or ease up and slide into the East crossover?
Ottawa @ Hamilton (Saturday, October 27)
Ottawa's got a big leg up but we're not quite settled yet: Hamilton needs to win out, and Ottawa would need to lose out, for the Ti-Cats to take the division away.
B.C. @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, October 27)
If Saskatchewan hadn't been shut out by Winnipeg in Week 18, they'd be in first place right now. (That was a weird thing to type.) Either way this is their last chance: with a final-week bye, Saskatchewan needs to win this game to keep the hope alive.
Toronto @ Montreal (Saturday, October 28)
This space intentionally left blank.
Good luck!
