October 24, 2018

What the Hell Happened to Darius Miles? : Written by Darius Miles, edited by Quentin Richardson -- Dudes like me ain’t supposed to talk about this type of stuff. I’m about to tell you some real shit. Things I haven’t told anybody. But first, we gotta go back in time. We gotta go back to when the NBA was still the NBA. Way back when I had the pager with the two-way alert.



I’m about to tell you the most Y2K story ever.



I’m about to tell you how I almost died at Alonzo Mourning’s crib in the year 2000 on some dumb shit.

posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 11:48 AM - 2 comments