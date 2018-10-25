October 24, 2018

What the Hell Happened to Darius Miles? : Written by Darius Miles, edited by Quentin Richardson -- Dudes like me ain’t supposed to talk about this type of stuff. I’m about to tell you some real shit. Things I haven’t told anybody. But first, we gotta go back in time. We gotta go back to when the NBA was still the NBA. Way back when I had the pager with the two-way alert.
I’m about to tell you the most Y2K story ever.
I’m about to tell you how I almost died at Alonzo Mourning’s crib in the year 2000 on some dumb shit.
This is one of the best pieces of sportswriting I've read in a long time. So much hilarity and pain, told in a style that really captures a personality and an era.
posted by rcade at 05:58 PM on October 25
I had just finished reading this before I hit SpoFi. The style is light and quite funny at times, but as I read more deeply, I really didn't know whether to laugh or to cry. There is much to be considered here concerning current social problems.
posted by Howard_T at 01:59 PM on October 24