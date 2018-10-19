October 18, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Nineteen: You thought Calgary and Ottawa were a shoo-in for the division titles? Shoo no longer. Everything is up for grabs with three weeks to go. Grab your pie server and make your picks inside.
Ottawa by 4
BC by 7
Montreal by 4
Calgary by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 02:57 PM on October 18
Ottawa by 14
Edmonton by 14
Montreal by 14
Calgary by 14
posted by tommytrump at 03:43 PM on October 18
Hamilton by 8
BC by 13
Toronto by 3
Calgary by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 04:38 PM on October 18
Ottawa by 6
B.C. by 12
Toronto by 10
Calgary by 23
posted by ic23b at 08:43 PM on October 18
Hamilton by 12
B.C. by 6
Toronto by 7
Calgary by 3
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:14 PM on October 18
Ottawa by 11
Edmonton by 11
Montreal by 4
Calgary by 10
posted by bender at 09:41 AM on October 19
hammy by 2
Eddie by 2
Argonauts by 3
Calgary by 5
posted by argoal at 04:49 PM on October 19
Bc by 3; cal by 3; tor by 3; ham by 3.
posted by JPR at 05:35 PM on October 19
Hamilton by 8
Edmonton by 3
Toronto by 6
Calgary by 4
posted by Reever at 05:36 PM on October 19
Hamilton wins, and Ottawa loses, making things interesting in the East. But the West keeps up appearances: Winnipeg gets the shutout and B.C. shocks the Calgary faithful.
Four players within four points of first with three weeks left to go.
In a rarity for the end of the season, every single game means something this week.
WEEK 19
Hamilton @ Ottawa (Friday, October 19)
Battle for the East: these two teams are tied for first, and they open up a home-and-home this week. Ottawa needs at least a split to stay on top.
Edmonton @ B.C. (Friday, October 19)
Battle for the crossover: once-proud Edmonton has been reduced to this. A loss this week eliminates them from playoff contention.
Montreal @ Toronto (Saturday, October 20)
Battle for the basement: who gets sole possession of last place? Okay, this one is maybe not quite must-see-tee-vee.
Saskatchewan @ Calgary (Saturday, October 20)
Battle for the West: Saskatchewan's last chance! They need to win their last two games, and hope that Calgary loses two of their last three. Improbable but not impossible!
Good luck!
