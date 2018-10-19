October 18, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Nineteen: You thought Calgary and Ottawa were a shoo-in for the division titles? Shoo no longer. Everything is up for grabs with three weeks to go. Grab your pie server and make your picks inside.

Hamilton wins, and Ottawa loses, making things interesting in the East. But the West keeps up appearances: Winnipeg gets the shutout and B.C. shocks the Calgary faithful.

Four players within four points of first with three weeks left to go.

SpoFiteHAM @ TORSSSK @ WPGSOTT @ EDMSBC @ CGYSPointsTotal Points
DrJohnEvansHamilton12Winnipeg 360
jagsnumberoneHamilton11 Edmonton 359
argoalHamilton10Winnipeg B.C. 458
tahoemojHamilton 157
cixelsydHamilton Winnipeg Edmonton 356
ic23bHamilton Winnipeg Edmonton 353
tommytrumpHamilton16Winnipeg 351
JPRHamilton Edmonton B.C. 351
rcade Winnipeg 148
ReeverHamilton14Winnipeg 447
bender Edmonton B.C. 239

In a rarity for the end of the season, every single game means something this week.

WEEK 19

Hamilton @ Ottawa (Friday, October 19)
Battle for the East: these two teams are tied for first, and they open up a home-and-home this week. Ottawa needs at least a split to stay on top.

Edmonton @ B.C. (Friday, October 19)
Battle for the crossover: once-proud Edmonton has been reduced to this. A loss this week eliminates them from playoff contention.

Montreal @ Toronto (Saturday, October 20)
Battle for the basement: who gets sole possession of last place? Okay, this one is maybe not quite must-see-tee-vee.

Saskatchewan @ Calgary (Saturday, October 20)
Battle for the West: Saskatchewan's last chance! They need to win their last two games, and hope that Calgary loses two of their last three. Improbable but not impossible!

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 02:37 PM on October 18

Ottawa by 4

BC by 7

Montreal by 4

Calgary by 7

posted by cixelsyd at 02:57 PM on October 18

Ottawa by 14

Edmonton by 14

Montreal by 14

Calgary by 14

posted by tommytrump at 03:43 PM on October 18

Hamilton by 8

BC by 13

Toronto by 3

Calgary by 6

posted by tahoemoj at 04:38 PM on October 18

Ottawa by 6

B.C. by 12

Toronto by 10

Calgary by 23

posted by ic23b at 08:43 PM on October 18

Hamilton by 12
B.C. by 6
Toronto by 7
Calgary by 3

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:14 PM on October 18

Ottawa by 11
Edmonton by 11
Montreal by 4
Calgary by 10

posted by bender at 09:41 AM on October 19

hammy by 2

Eddie by 2

Argonauts by 3

Calgary by 5

posted by argoal at 04:49 PM on October 19

Bc by 3; cal by 3; tor by 3; ham by 3.

posted by JPR at 05:35 PM on October 19

Hamilton by 8

Edmonton by 3

Toronto by 6

Calgary by 4

posted by Reever at 05:36 PM on October 19

