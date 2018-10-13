October 12, 2018

Usain Bolt scored two goals in his first professional soccer start: The first goal came from his speed but also featured a nice awareness of positioning, nutmegging the defender and going near post where the goalie was unsighted. Seems like he may have earned a contract!
posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:48 AM - 2 comments
Looks like he's a having a lot of fun out there! On that second goal, what in the world was that defender trying to do to disrupt his own goaltender? lol
posted by FLsportsman at 03:51 PM on October 12
Coach: "Julio, your assignment is Bolt. Stick to him."
Julio: "Fuck that. I quit."
posted by grum@work at 01:49 PM on October 12