October 11, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 6: Jets Run for 323 Yards Edition: The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants bring 3 combined victories into their week 6 matchup tonight on Fox. In SportsFilter's pick 'em, Tron7 is running away from the pack with 358, followed by me at 317 and Truthhurts at 315. Tron7 also wins the week with 90. As you make your picks, marvel again at the New York Jets' rushing totals last week against Denver: Isaiah Crowell: 15-218, Bilal Powell 20-99, Sam Darnold 3-5, total 38-323. The Arizona Cardinals have 323 yards for the entire season.
This Week's Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Thursday)
Tampa Bay at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at Miami on Fox (Sunday)
Arizona at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Denver on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Dallas on CBS (Sunday)
Baltimore at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at New England on NBC (Sunday)
San Francisco at Green Bay on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
New England 38, Indianapolis 24 (10 < 14 < 18)
Buffalo 13, Tennessee 12 (1 < 1 < 1)
Cincinnati 27, Miami 17 (7 < 10 < 13)
Cleveland 12, Baltimore 9 (2 < 3 < 4)
Detroit 31, Green Bay 23 (6 < 8 < 10)
Kansas City 30, Jacksonville 14 (11 < 16 < 21)
N.Y. Jets 34, Denver 16 (13 < 18 < 23)
Pittsburgh 41, Atlanta 17 (17 < 24 < 31)
Carolina 33, N.Y. Giants 31 (1 < 2 < 3)
L.A. Chargers 26, Oakland 10 (11 < 16 < 21)
Minnesota 23, Philadelphia 21 (1 < 2 < 3)
Arizona 28, San Francisco 18 (7 < 10 < 13)
L.A. Rams 33, Seattle 31 (1 < 2 < 3)
Houston 19, Dallas 16 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 43, Washington 19 (17 < 24 < 31)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 4, 8 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Buffalo by 2, 5 points
Carolina by 12 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 5, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 5 points
Oakland by 8, 0 points
San Francisco by 1, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 5 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 11 [lock], 10 points
bender's picks
New England by 14 [lock], 20 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 5 points
Cleveland by 1, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 2, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 11 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 9, 5 points
FLsportsman's picks
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 20 points
Baltimore by 10, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 4 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 1 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 5 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 16 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 4 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
grum@work's picks
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 11, 8 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 9, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 12 [lock], 10 points
holden's picks
New England by 10, 8 points
Howard_T's picks
New England by 18 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 10, 10 points
Atlanta by 8, 0 points
Carolina by 13, 5 points
Kansas City by 8, 5 points
Green Bay by 17, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 12, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 17, 8 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
ic23b's picks
New England by 17, 8 points
Tennessee by 14, 0 points
Cincinnati by 12, 8 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Denver by 17, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 12, 8 points
Philadelphia by 2, 0 points
San Francisco by 10, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Houston by 14, 5 points
New Orleans by 12, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 6 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 10 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 9, 0 points
Denver by 4, 0 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
New England by 12 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 5, 0 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 5, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 5 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 5, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8, 0 points
San Francisco by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 5, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
rcade's picks
New England by 10 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 4, 0 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
New England by 16 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 10 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Denver by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 4, 8 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
New England by 24, 5 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Cincinnati by 15, 5 points
Cleveland by 4, 8 points
Green Bay by 1, 0 points
Kansas City by 9, 5 points
Denver by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 12, 0 points
Carolina by 5, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 13, 5 points
San Francisco by 2, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 15, 5 points
Houston by 13, 5 points
New Orleans by 9, 5 points
tron7's picks
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 20 points
Baltimore by 10, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
New England by 14 [lock], 20 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Denver by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 8, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|358
|90
|rcade
|317
|72
|truthhurts
|315
|75
|jagsnumberone
|303
|81
|Howard_T
|294
|85
|ic23b
|281
|59
|cixelsyd
|277
|61
|bender
|276
|55
|tahoemoj
|257
|70
|NoMich
|252
|56
|grum@work
|237
|73
|tommytrump
|210
|53
|FLsportsman
|208
|80
|9mmHeater
|184
|48
|holden
|166
|8
|Goyoucolts
|136
|58
|Boaz
|80
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Philadelphia by 10 (lock)
posted by grum@work at 01:13 PM on October 11
Since I could lose power some time today:
NY Giants by 5
posted by NoMich at 01:15 PM on October 11
New York Giants by 3
posted by tron7 at 02:36 PM on October 11
Philadelphia by 10 <-- lock
posted by rcade at 04:39 PM on October 11
Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 04:54 PM on October 11
Philadelphia by 4
Atlanta by 6
Cincinnati by 3
L.A. Chargers by 4
Seattle by 8
Chicago by 13 LOCK
Minnesota by 17 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 3
Carolina by 9
Houston by 12 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 17 LOCK
Dallas by 6
Baltimore by 4
Kansas City by 18
Green Bay by 13 LOCK
posted by tahoemoj at 04:57 PM on October 11
Philadelphia by 17 (LOCK)
Atlanta by 16 (LOCK)
Cincinnati by 4
Cleveland by 3
Seattle by 6
Chicago by 13 (LOCK)
Minnesota by 21 (LOCK)
N.T. Jets by 3
Carolina by 4
Houston by 10
L.A.Rams by 23 (LOCK)
Jacksonville by 3
Tennessee by 3
New England by 3
Green Bay by 14 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 04:58 PM on October 11
Eagles by 7
posted by truthhurts at 05:06 PM on October 11
While I find myself somewhat distracted by the events happening in the game played with a small round ball and wooden clubs, I must find time to make a pick for tonight's game. The "Iggles" fly up to Jersey tonight where they will attempt to mediate a domestic dispute between members of the opposing team. A sound thrashing will help. Philadelphia by 8
posted by Howard_T at 05:51 PM on October 11
Philly by 4
Vikings by 6 LOCK
Browns by 8 LOCK
Fish by 2
Carolina by 5 LOCK
Indy by 1
Bengals by 4
Falcons by 3
Hawks by 6 LOCK
Texans by 8 LOCK
Broncos by 3
Jags by 5 LOCK
Ravens by 6
KC by 5
Packers by 17 LOCK
posted by 9mmHeater at 06:00 PM on October 11
Tampa Bay by 6
Cincinnati by 3
L.A. Chargers by 9
Seattle by 3
Chicago by 3
Arizona by 7
Indianapolis by 7
Carolina by 9
Houston by 3
L.A. Rams by 10
Jacksonville by 9
Tennessee by 3
New England by 3
Green Bay by 10
posted by grum@work at 06:04 PM on October 11
Philadelphia by 13 LOCK
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:22 PM on October 11
Since Crowell wiped his butt with the football in Cleveland, he's gotten an endorsement deal from a maker of man wipes and rung up massive yardage against the vaunted Denver D. No question he's on a roll.
Please note that as soon as the Jets posted that rushing total, what happened? LeVeon said he wanted back in with Pittsburgh. The Steelers play the Broncos next month.
posted by beaverboard at 08:57 PM on October 11
As dumb ass as I'm going to appear by saying this, I will anyway.
I just noticed the individual player's scores breakdown, and thank you for that, Rcade. I guess I don't focus on the 'extra's' here & just wanted to say thanks, again.
Plus, there is secret Southern voodoo hidden in my message which will allow me to overcome a 300 point deficit....maybe.
posted by 9mmHeater at 04:59 AM on October 12
As you make your picks, marvel again at the New York Jets' rushing totals last week against Denver:
I've been trying to forget it all week. Do we get extra points for predicting a coach gets fired?
N.Y. Giants by 3 (previously)
Atlanta by 7
Cincinnati by 3
L.A. Chargers by 6
Seattle by 10
Miami by 3
Minnesota by 7 - LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 3
Carolina by 6
Houston by 10 - LOCK
L.A. Rams by 28 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 6
New England by 3
Green Bay by 7 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 10:27 AM on October 12
Philadelphia by 14 (thru @rcade on Twitter)
Atlanta by 5
Cincinnati by 6
L.A. Chargers by 5
Seattle by 7
Miami by 3
Minnesota by 6
N.Y. Jets by 4
Carolina by 9
Houston by 21
L.A. Rams by 11
Jacksonville by 12
Tennessee by 2
New England by 8
Green Bay by 21
posted by tommytrump at 11:20 AM on October 12
Philadelphia 10 LOCK (previous entry above)
Atlanta by 7
Cincinnati by 7
Cleveland by 4
Seattle by 6
Miami by 4
Minnesota by 10 LOCK
N.Y. Jets bv 4
Carolina by 7
Houston by 4
L.A. Rams by 7 LOCK
Jacksonville by 4
Baltimore by 6
Kansas City by 9 LOCK
Green Bay by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 01:35 PM on October 12
Tampa Bay by 14 (lock)
Cincinnati by 11 (lock)
L.A. Chargers by 4 (lock)
Seattle by 10 (lock)
Chicago by 8 (lock)
Minnesota by 6 (lock)
Indianapolis by 4 (lock)
Carolina by 3 (lock)
Houston by 9 (lock)
L.A. Rams by 13 (lock)
Jacksonville by 10 (lock)
Tennessee by 1 (lock)
Kansas City by 3 (lock)
Green Bay by 7 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 04:33 PM on October 12
It is about to become crazy in New England. Bruins play Saturday afternoon, Red Sox open the ALCS against Houston Saturday night, ALCS game 2 goes on Sunday night, and it's Patriots vs Chiefs on Sunday night as well. It doesn't get any quieter during the week. Games 3, 4, and 5 in Houston will have us glued to the flat screen, but I will be at TD Garden Tuesday night for the Celtics opener vs Philadelphia. I'm not trying to brag, but Boston in October is Heaven for the sports fan.
Now on to the picking business. I should have locked the Eagles, but I was distracted -- by one of my cats -- and just missed it. Here goes nothing:
Like the wildlife films you see with the bear scooping up the salmon. Make it a dolphin, and you have the picture. Chicago by 10 LOCK
Bills vs Houston once was an AFL feature, but not so much now. Houston by 15 LOCK
Tampa Bay won't like Atlanta. Atlanta by 6
Red birds don't live in the desert. They won't do well in the upper Midwest either. Minnesota by 14 LOCK
Chargers have been doing well, but the Browns have found something. Still, I have to go with form. Los Angeles ( American Conference) by 9
Definitely nobody's game of the week here. New York (American Conference) by 6
Native Americans bow down to a new spirit animal. Carolina by 17 LOCK
Seahawks fly into a black hole. Oakland by 8
Rams are a bit beat up. It might be time for an upset here. Denver by 10
Jaguars had a pretty good wake up call last week. Does it help? Dallas by 7
This one ought to be a credit to the black and blue division. Tennessee by 6
New Englanders are buying split screen TVs by the hundreds. New England by 3, and make the total score over 70.
Without the amazing Jimmy G, the 49ers don't have much. Green Bay by 21 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 09:40 PM on October 12
LOCK Philadelphia by 5 LOCK
posted by bender at 12:37 PM on October 11