October 11, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 6: Jets Run for 323 Yards Edition: The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants bring 3 combined victories into their week 6 matchup tonight on Fox. In SportsFilter's pick 'em, Tron7 is running away from the pack with 358, followed by me at 317 and Truthhurts at 315. Tron7 also wins the week with 90. As you make your picks, marvel again at the New York Jets' rushing totals last week against Denver: Isaiah Crowell: 15-218, Bilal Powell 20-99, Sam Darnold 3-5, total 38-323. The Arizona Cardinals have 323 yards for the entire season.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Thursday)

Tampa Bay at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

Seattle at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)

Chicago at Miami on Fox (Sunday)

Arizona at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

Carolina at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Buffalo at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Denver on Fox (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Dallas on CBS (Sunday)

Baltimore at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Kansas City at New England on NBC (Sunday)

San Francisco at Green Bay on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

New England 38, Indianapolis 24 (10 < 14 < 18)

Buffalo 13, Tennessee 12 (1 < 1 < 1)

Cincinnati 27, Miami 17 (7 < 10 < 13)

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 9 (2 < 3 < 4)

Detroit 31, Green Bay 23 (6 < 8 < 10)

Kansas City 30, Jacksonville 14 (11 < 16 < 21)

N.Y. Jets 34, Denver 16 (13 < 18 < 23)

Pittsburgh 41, Atlanta 17 (17 < 24 < 31)

Carolina 33, N.Y. Giants 31 (1 < 2 < 3)

L.A. Chargers 26, Oakland 10 (11 < 16 < 21)

Minnesota 23, Philadelphia 21 (1 < 2 < 3)

Arizona 28, San Francisco 18 (7 < 10 < 13)

L.A. Rams 33, Seattle 31 (1 < 2 < 3)

Houston 19, Dallas 16 (2 < 3 < 4)

New Orleans 43, Washington 19 (17 < 24 < 31)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 4, 8 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 2, 5 points

Carolina by 12 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 5, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 5, 0 points

Cincinnati by 4, 5 points

Oakland by 8, 0 points

San Francisco by 1, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 5 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 11 [lock], 10 points



bender's picks New England by 14 [lock], 20 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

Cincinnati by 4, 5 points

Cleveland by 1, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Denver by 5, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 2, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 11 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points



cixelsyd's picks New England by 13 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 4, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 9, 5 points



FLsportsman's picks Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 20 points

Baltimore by 10, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points



Goyoucolts's picks Tennessee by 13 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 4 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 1 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 5 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 16 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 4 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points



grum@work's picks New England by 13 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 11, 8 points

Baltimore by 9, 0 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 9, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 12 [lock], 10 points



holden's picks New England by 10, 8 points



Howard_T's picks New England by 18 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 10, 10 points

Atlanta by 8, 0 points

Carolina by 13, 5 points

Kansas City by 8, 5 points

Green Bay by 17, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 10 points

Tennessee by 12, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 17, 8 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points



ic23b's picks New England by 17, 8 points

Tennessee by 14, 0 points

Cincinnati by 12, 8 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Denver by 17, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 12, 8 points

Philadelphia by 2, 0 points

San Francisco by 10, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Houston by 14, 5 points

New Orleans by 12, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 6 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 10 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 9, 0 points

Denver by 4, 0 points

Atlanta by 5, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points



NoMich's picks New England by 12 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 5, 0 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 5, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 5 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 5, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 8, 0 points

San Francisco by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 5, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 5, 5 points



rcade's picks New England by 10 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 4, 0 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points



tahoemoj's picks New England by 16 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 10 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 9, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Denver by 8, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

San Francisco by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 4, 8 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points



tommytrump's picks New England by 24, 5 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Cincinnati by 15, 5 points

Cleveland by 4, 8 points

Green Bay by 1, 0 points

Kansas City by 9, 5 points

Denver by 8, 0 points

Atlanta by 12, 0 points

Carolina by 5, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 13, 5 points

San Francisco by 2, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 15, 5 points

Houston by 13, 5 points

New Orleans by 9, 5 points



tron7's picks New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 20 points

Baltimore by 10, 0 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points

