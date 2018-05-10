October 04, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seventeen: The West continues to be a bloodbath and Ottawa keeps hanging on for dear life. And an administrative note: due to math being hard, it turns out that we still have five weeks of CFL football left to play. Grab your slide rules and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:09 AM - 9 comments
Winnipeg by 3
BC by 9
Calgary by 10
Saskatchewan by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 10:57 AM on October 04
Winnipeg by 6
BC by 13
Calgary by 12
Saskatchewan by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 12:02 PM on October 04
Wow! 0fers two weeks in a row. I'll have to switch from a nickel to a quarter to turn this ship around!
Winnipeg by 17
B.C. by 19
Montreal by 6
Saskatchewan by 11
posted by bender at 12:44 PM on October 04
Ottawa by 18
B. C. by 16
Calgary by 24
Saskatchewan by 11
posted by tommytrump at 07:07 PM on October 04
Ottawa by a field goal
BC by 4
Calgary by 9
Edmonton by a field goal
posted by argoal at 07:41 PM on October 04
Winnipeg by 3
B.C. by 7
Calgary by 23
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS by 6
posted by ic23b at 08:20 PM on October 04
Ottawa by 6
BC by 10
Calgary by 22
Saskatchewan by 12
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:41 AM on October 05
Toronto gets ahead early but it doesn't last. Hamilton gets ahead early and this time, it lasts. Winnipeg demolishes Edmonton. And in the only close game of the week, while Montreal keeps it interesting, Saskatchewan prevails.
More points! More ties!
Okay, so I just figured out that there are actually 21 weeks this season, thanks to the schedule rejigging. So NOW it's five! weeks! left!
WEEK 17
Winnipeg @ Ottawa (Friday, October 5)
Hot Game of the Week: Winnipeg's been climbing out of the crossover stop and Ottawa's defending its position from Hot Hot Hamilton. Someone's going to go home mad, unless of course they tie.
Toronto @ B.C. (Saturday, October 6)
The Lions' second-half renaissance came to a shuddering halt in Hamilton last week, but a visit from the Argos may just get it started again.
Calgary @ Montreal (Monday, October 8)
Calgary continues its Victory Tour through the East. They've got a playoff spot, and their magic number for the division is a number that you are free to calculate if you like math.
Edmonton @ Saskatchewan (Monday, October 8)
Meanwhile in the rest of the west, nothing is guaranteed. Edmonton's free fall has opened up the race and Saskatchewan has taken full advantage, winning six of their last seven games. Will you bet the trend or is Edmonton better than this?
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:09 AM on October 04