October 02, 2018

NHL Third Jerseys for 2018-19: Several teams unveiled new third jerseys for the upcoming NHL season. The Avs tip a cap to the old time Rockies, Flyers go two-tone (no word on the return of the Cooperall pants), the Devils bring back the Green and Red, and at the risk of offering an opinion on a FPP, the 'Canes win.

posted by tahoemoj to hockey at 03:13 PM - 6 comments