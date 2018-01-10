September 30, 2018

Frank Reich Hands OT Win to Houston Texans: Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich just made one of the worst NFL coaching blunders since the Miracle at the Meadowlands. Tied in overtime on fourth-and-four at the Colts' 43 with 27 seconds remaining, Reich went for it instead of punting. An incomplete Andrew Luck pass gave the Houston Texans the ball. Deshaun Watson completed a 24-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, they spiked the ball and Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked the game winner.

posted by rcade to football at 05:07 PM - 3 comments