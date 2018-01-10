September 30, 2018

Frank Reich Hands OT Win to Houston Texans: Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich just made one of the worst NFL coaching blunders since the Miracle at the Meadowlands. Tied in overtime on fourth-and-four at the Colts' 43 with 27 seconds remaining, Reich went for it instead of punting. An incomplete Andrew Luck pass gave the Houston Texans the ball. Deshaun Watson completed a 24-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, they spiked the ball and Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked the game winner.
It's too early for them to be giving up in the AFC South. 9-7 has won the division two times in recent years. The Colts don't gain enough with a first down to be worth the risk of losing. They still need another 20 or so yards to be in field goal range.
posted by rcade at 06:18 PM on September 30
City of Houston has been waiting 25 years to humiliate Reich after what he did to them in Buffalo. In overtime. Now they can move on.
posted by beaverboard at 07:46 PM on September 30
I liked it. These teams are effectively playing for 3rd place in the AFC South and ties suck.
posted by holden at 06:09 PM on September 30