September 28, 2018

Jared Goff goes off as L.A. rolls in game of the season: The Rams and Vikes played the best game of the 2018 season so far, with the two teams trading scores seemingly every few plays. They combined for 1,002 yards and 69 points, with Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins slicing holes through two of the NFL's best defenses and all of the various skill-position plays on each team doing their best to make fantastic plays all over the field.
One of the guys on my hockey team - a Minnesota native - was watching the game on his phone on the bench. Sounded like a dandy! And I second the beav's assessment of the gold Ram horns.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:41 PM on September 28
posted by beaverboard at 12:57 PM on September 28
A couple of random thoughts on a Friday afternoon:
Today is the anniversary of Ted Williams's home run in his final at bat. He hit it into the bullpen in right field off Baltimore's Jack Fisher. I remember watching the game on TV, and Curt Gowdy's call is still in my mind.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Russell Earl Dent having his name changed (at least in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and surrounding environs) to Bucky F_ing Dent.
The previous items are prompted by my going to the game tomorrow between the Sox and the Yankees. A friend has a share of season tickets, so we are going. It costs me taking him, kicking and screaming of course, to Celtics vs Warriors this season. He got the better part of the deal, but we enjoy hanging out together.
posted by Howard_T at 03:40 PM on September 28
Rams look great in their old L.A. yellow horn sets.
Brandin Cooks looks great in a Rams uni. Glad at least one former Patriot was able to transition to another team without having his time in New England come to a bitter and confusing end, as with Blount, Dion, Malcolm, and others.
Seems like the league is littered with Belichick jetsam, most not really sure why they got treated as they did. Always glad to know if/when they do well elsewhere. If the Pats want to challenge themselves to try to win with as little talent as possible, that's their prerogative.
I don't pay much attention to 'em these days. Second most valuable franchise in the league and also #2 in operating income and they keep trolling for underwhelming bargains and tossing aside productive players. It's like Bill Gates buying his home furnishings at Ocean State Job Lot.
I wish the Vikes could play Buffalo again. I liked what I saw last week.
posted by beaverboard at 08:06 AM on September 28