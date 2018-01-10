September 28, 2018

Jared Goff goes off as L.A. rolls in game of the season: The Rams and Vikes played the best game of the 2018 season so far, with the two teams trading scores seemingly every few plays. They combined for 1,002 yards and 69 points, with Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins slicing holes through two of the NFL's best defenses and all of the various skill-position plays on each team doing their best to make fantastic plays all over the field.

posted by BornIcon to football at 07:07 AM - 4 comments