September 13, 2018

Senators deal their superstar: The captain’s ship has sailed. As the Ottawa Senators officially opened training camp Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre, two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson showed up to pack his bags after months of speculation ended when he was shown the way to San Jose.
posted by tommytrump to hockey at 07:52 PM - 3 comments
1) Great rental for the Sharks. May be a challenge to keep him but they instantly have the best back end in the NHL.
2) Ottawa fans are down there with Bills and Browns fans for supporting painfully incompetent teams. The return on Karlsson is way under what I expected.
posted by deflated at 10:37 PM on September 13
Man, I sure like this trade for the Sharks. Vegas' finals run last year seems to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the west is a wide-open affair. With Burns/Vlasic and Karlsson/Dillon (?), you've got a starting 4 D that should reveal itself to be the best in the NHL. Keep Methuselah Thornton (holy shit, he's 9 years younger than me?) healthy, along with Pavelski, Kane, Couture, and Donskoi, and this team appears on paper to be absolutely stacked. And what did they give up, a proven 3rd liner in Tierney, a bottom pair D in Demelo, and some unproven prospects.
I can't wait to see how they fuck it up.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:07 PM on September 14
My guess is the Sharks plan to play the crap out of their top 4 D and attempt to trade down cost wise for their 3rd pairing if they can as they need some help up front.
If Karlsson resigns with the Sharks they will have over $29 Million allotted to 3 defense next year at a time when the NHL is changing rules to make the game more offense oriented.
I do like the trade for the short term for San Jose as long as Thornton and Pavelski still have something left in the tank and Karlsson can return to near the player he was before his injury. This will be the best lineup Karlsson has played with.
posted by cixelsyd at 09:49 PM on September 13