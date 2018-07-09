September 06, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Thirteen: We're through Labour Day and this is when games start to get real. Unless you're a Schooners fan, in which case all your games are still imaginary. Grab an overpriced lobster roll and make your picks inside.
Ottawa by 14
Toronto by 14
Winnipeg by 14
Calgary by 14
posted by tommytrump at 05:38 PM on September 06
Ottawa by 7
Hamilton by 10
Saskatchewan by 3
Calgary by 7
posted by rcade at 07:10 PM on September 06
Lions by three
Tiger cats by seven
Saskatchewan by for
Edmonton by three
posted by argoal at 07:26 PM on September 06
BC by 7
Hamilton by 9
Saskatchewan by 4
Edmonton by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:45 PM on September 06
B.C. by 3
Hamilton by 4
Winnipeg by 4
Calgary by 9
posted by ic23b at 12:38 AM on September 07
This is not really Toronto's year. But it's not really Hamilton's either. So, coin toss.
Ha! As if there's any other way to pick winners.
B.C. by 11
Toronto by 4
Winnipeg by 1
Edmonton by 1
posted by bender at 01:11 AM on September 07
Ott by 7
Ham by 10
Wpg by 3
Cal by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 10:14 AM on September 07
BC by 13
Hammy by 5
Winnipeg by 8
Edmonton by 4
posted by tahoemoj at 11:50 AM on September 07
B.C. by 9
Hamilton by 3
posted by DrJohnEvans at 07:06 PM on September 07
Ottawa by 3; Hamilton by 3; SSK by 3; Calgary by 3.
posted by JPR at 09:24 PM on September 07
Ottawa by 7
Hamilton by 10
Saskatchewan by 8
Edmonton by 2
posted by Reever at 09:26 PM on September 07
Montreal wins two games in a row! Saskatchewan continues their rebound while Calgary gets back on the winning track. And Toronto... does not win.
We've gone from a three-way tie to a regular-ol' tie for first, but half the board is still within five points of first.
This week continues the grand tradition of the Labour Day Hangover, namely waking up from the festivities and realizing that even CFL players are precariously employed.
WEEK 13
Ottawa @ B.C. (Friday, September 6)
Ten games in and I'm still not sure what to make of Ottawa. But a loss to Montreal and a trip to B.C. are not a great way to come out of your bye week.
Hamilton @ Toronto (Saturday, September 8)
This is not really Toronto's year. But it's not really Hamilton's either. So, coin toss.
Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Saturday, September 8)
Jam packed West: if the playoffs were to start today, Winnipeg would cross over to the east semi. If Winnipeg wins this week, they could be tied for a home playoff game in their own division. Which fate would you take?
Calgary @ Edmonton (Saturday, September 8)
Speaking of that west semi, this is maybe Edmonton's last chance to get out of it. Calgary's schedule is pretty soft down the stretch with only 3 more games against contending divisional opponents. A Stampeder win this week all but clinches the division, I think.
Good luck!
