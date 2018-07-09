September 06, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Thirteen: We're through Labour Day and this is when games start to get real. Unless you're a Schooners fan, in which case all your games are still imaginary. Grab an overpriced lobster roll and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 04:47 PM - 12 comments

Montreal wins two games in a row! Saskatchewan continues their rebound while Calgary gets back on the winning track. And Toronto... does not win.

MTL @ OTTWPG @ SSKEDM @ CGYTOR @ HAM
ResultMontreal by 10Saskatchewan by 8Calgary by 3Hamilton by 14
Margin of Error7 to 136 to 102 to 410 to 18

We've gone from a three-way tie to a regular-ol' tie for first, but half the board is still within five points of first.

SpoFiteMTL @ OTTSWPG @ SSKSEDM @ CGYSTOR @ HAMSPointsTotal Points
DrJohnEvans Saskatchewan7Calgary Hamilton 439
jagsnumberone Saskatchewan6Calgary Hamilton 439
argoal Saskatchewan Calgary Hamilton 338
tahoemoj Saskatchewan8Calgary 437
tommytrump Saskatchewan10Calgary 336
ic23b Saskatchewan Calgary Hamilton 335
cixelsyd Saskatchewan10Calgary Hamilton 434
JPR Saskatchewan Calgary3 Hamilton 532
scooby10672 Saskatchewan7Calgary Hamilton 430
rcade Saskatchewan10Calgary Hamilton17530
Reever Calgary Hamilton 228
benderMontreal Saskatchewan Calgary Hamilton15528

This week continues the grand tradition of the Labour Day Hangover, namely waking up from the festivities and realizing that even CFL players are precariously employed.

WEEK 13

Ottawa @ B.C. (Friday, September 6)
Ten games in and I'm still not sure what to make of Ottawa. But a loss to Montreal and a trip to B.C. are not a great way to come out of your bye week.

Hamilton @ Toronto (Saturday, September 8)
This is not really Toronto's year. But it's not really Hamilton's either. So, coin toss.

Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Saturday, September 8)
Jam packed West: if the playoffs were to start today, Winnipeg would cross over to the east semi. If Winnipeg wins this week, they could be tied for a home playoff game in their own division. Which fate would you take?

Calgary @ Edmonton (Saturday, September 8)
Speaking of that west semi, this is maybe Edmonton's last chance to get out of it. Calgary's schedule is pretty soft down the stretch with only 3 more games against contending divisional opponents. A Stampeder win this week all but clinches the division, I think.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:47 PM on September 06

Ottawa by 14

Toronto by 14

Winnipeg by 14

Calgary by 14

posted by tommytrump at 05:38 PM on September 06

Ottawa by 7

Hamilton by 10

Saskatchewan by 3

Calgary by 7

posted by rcade at 07:10 PM on September 06

Lions by three

Tiger cats by seven

Saskatchewan by for

Edmonton by three

posted by argoal at 07:26 PM on September 06

BC by 7

Hamilton by 9

Saskatchewan by 4

Edmonton by 3

posted by jagsnumberone at 10:45 PM on September 06

B.C. by 3

Hamilton by 4

Winnipeg by 4

Calgary by 9

posted by ic23b at 12:38 AM on September 07

This is not really Toronto's year. But it's not really Hamilton's either. So, coin toss.

Ha! As if there's any other way to pick winners.

B.C. by 11
Toronto by 4
Winnipeg by 1
Edmonton by 1

posted by bender at 01:11 AM on September 07

Ott by 7

Ham by 10

Wpg by 3

Cal by 7

posted by cixelsyd at 10:14 AM on September 07

BC by 13

Hammy by 5

Winnipeg by 8

Edmonton by 4

posted by tahoemoj at 11:50 AM on September 07

B.C. by 9
Hamilton by 3

posted by DrJohnEvans at 07:06 PM on September 07

Ottawa by 3; Hamilton by 3; SSK by 3; Calgary by 3.

posted by JPR at 09:24 PM on September 07

Ottawa by 7

Hamilton by 10

Saskatchewan by 8

Edmonton by 2

posted by Reever at 09:26 PM on September 07

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.