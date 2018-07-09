September 04, 2018

Loser's Lunch: a story of the lengths tennis tournaments will go to keep out sports bettors for reasons that aren't particularly obvious.

posted by yerfatma to tennis at 04:57 PM - 3 comments

Great read, yerfatma. Thanks.

posted by holden at 12:49 PM on September 05

I had no idea about any of that--tennis as a hotly-bet commodity; odds instantaneously fluctuating based on each point; courtsiding as a thing--none of it. Great share, fatma.

posted by tahoemoj at 01:25 PM on September 05

