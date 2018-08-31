August 29, 2018

Baseball players are famous for cliches. Here are their most popular ones.:

This article does a heck of job. It's a breath of fresh air that finds a way to get it done. Time after time, it grabs the bull by the horns and brings something to the table. Up and down the lineup, this article was looking forward to the challenge and stepped up it's game.

posted by grum@work to baseball at 07:08 PM - 6 comments