August 29, 2018

Baseball players are famous for cliches. Here are their most popular ones.:
This article does a heck of job. It's a breath of fresh air that finds a way to get it done. Time after time, it grabs the bull by the horns and brings something to the table. Up and down the lineup, this article was looking forward to the challenge and stepped up it's game.
I've never begrudged athletes their cliches. And I don't mind when Tracy Wolfson or Michelle Tafoya stops a coach on his way to the locker room at halftime and he hollers "We have to tackle better!". It's all just part of the expected drivel.
Here's the sort of thing that annoys me:
"We took our eye off the ball and the competition hit it out of the infield. It looked like we were toast, but Walker put the team on his back and carried us to the promised land. That's why Walker gets the ball in the ninth inning."
- Regional manager in a quarterly sales meeting
posted by beaverboard at 09:46 PM on August 29
@NoMich - Incognito mode or outline.com can be your new best friends. I'd recommend the former given the nice design of the piece.
posted by yerfatma at 11:51 AM on August 30
Well, you really have to think outside of the box to bring that kind of synergy to the plate. But, at the end of the day, it's all about being proactive and shepherding the project across the finish line as a value-added proposition.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:09 PM on August 30
Man, you guys really brought your A game to this one.
posted by Howard_T at 04:22 PM on August 30
Just doing my part to help the team. Everyone does his job.
posted by tahoemoj at 01:30 PM on August 31
/sad trombone I'm not allowed to read it. They want money
posted by NoMich at 09:09 PM on August 29