August 21, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eleven: Two-and-a-half upsets this week and we've spilled points all over the place. Grab a mop and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:42 PM - 7 comments
Edmonton by 3
Toronto by 6
Calgary by 24
B.C. by 4
posted by ic23b at 12:49 AM on August 22
Edmonton by 14
Toronto by 18
Calgary by 21
Saskatchewan by 24
posted by tommytrump at 12:31 PM on August 22
Edm by 9
Toronto by 3
Calgary by 10
Sask by 13
posted by cixelsyd at 01:55 PM on August 22
Edmonton by 18
Toronto by 16
Winnipeg by 11
B.C. by 14
posted by bender at 02:01 PM on August 22
Edmonton by 10
Toronto by 16
Calgary by 18
Saskatchewan by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 03:04 PM on August 22
Edmonton by 19
Toronto by 12
Calgary by 8
Saskatchewan by 8
posted by DrJohnEvans at 03:07 PM on August 22
Ottawa jumps ahead early on the Bombers and doesn't let up. MBT goes the slow and steady route and it pays off, giving the Argos their second straight one-point win. Edmonton burns some barns at home against Montreal, while Saskatchewan shocks the world by running up the score to hand Calgary its first loss.
Upsets a-plenty and our standings get all jiggled up. Six players within two points of first!
We're over the hump and into the second half of the season, and nobody knows what's what. Except Montreal is probably not making the playoffs.
WEEK 11
Edmonton @ Hamilton (Thursday, August 23)
Edmonton must smell blood in the water: a win this week and they tie Calgary for points. Maybe Mike Reilly gets the new baby adrenaline bump.
Toronto @ Montreal (Friday, August 24)
Is it possible that the Argos aren't as bad as they've looked? Their schedule was front-loaded with Western division opponents. Maybe there's a soft underbelly awaiting them.
Winnipeg @ Calgary (Saturday, August 25)
The streak is over. Where's your money? Probably not on Winnipeg, who's feasted mostly on B.C. and the East.
Saskatchewan @ B.C. (Saturday, August 25)
Speaking of B.C., will they spark a Roughrider renaissance?
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:43 PM on August 21