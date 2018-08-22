August 21, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eleven: Two-and-a-half upsets this week and we've spilled points all over the place. Grab a mop and make your picks inside.

Ottawa jumps ahead early on the Bombers and doesn't let up. MBT goes the slow and steady route and it pays off, giving the Argos their second straight one-point win. Edmonton burns some barns at home against Montreal, while Saskatchewan shocks the world by running up the score to hand Calgary its first loss.

OTT @ WPGBC @ TORMTL @ EDMCGY @ SSK
ResultOttawa by 23Toronto by 1Edmonton by 16Saskatchewan by 13
Margin of Error16 to 301 to 111 to 219 to 17

Upsets a-plenty and our standings get all jiggled up. Six players within two points of first!

SpoFiteOTT @ WPGSBC @ TORSMTL @ EDMSCGY @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
DrJohnEvans Toronto Edmonton19Saskatchewan 433
jagsnumberone Edmonton 132
tommytrump Toronto Edmonton 231
tahoemoj Toronto Edmonton Saskatchewan 331
ic23b Edmonton16 331
argoal Edmonton16 331
cixelsyd 026
scooby10672 Edmonton 125
Reever Edmonton 125
rcade Toronto Edmonton20 324
JPR 023
bender 1Edmonton14 323
jjzucal 016

We're over the hump and into the second half of the season, and nobody knows what's what. Except Montreal is probably not making the playoffs.

WEEK 11

Edmonton @ Hamilton (Thursday, August 23)
Edmonton must smell blood in the water: a win this week and they tie Calgary for points. Maybe Mike Reilly gets the new baby adrenaline bump.

Toronto @ Montreal (Friday, August 24)
Is it possible that the Argos aren't as bad as they've looked? Their schedule was front-loaded with Western division opponents. Maybe there's a soft underbelly awaiting them.

Winnipeg @ Calgary (Saturday, August 25)
The streak is over. Where's your money? Probably not on Winnipeg, who's feasted mostly on B.C. and the East.

Saskatchewan @ B.C. (Saturday, August 25)
Speaking of B.C., will they spark a Roughrider renaissance?

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:43 PM on August 21

Edmonton by 3

Toronto by 6

Calgary by 24

B.C. by 4

posted by ic23b at 12:49 AM on August 22

Edmonton by 14

Toronto by 18

Calgary by 21

Saskatchewan by 24

posted by tommytrump at 12:31 PM on August 22

Edm by 9

Toronto by 3

Calgary by 10

Sask by 13

posted by cixelsyd at 01:55 PM on August 22

Edmonton by 18
Toronto by 16
Winnipeg by 11
B.C. by 14

posted by bender at 02:01 PM on August 22

Edmonton by 10

Toronto by 16

Calgary by 18

Saskatchewan by 7

posted by tahoemoj at 03:04 PM on August 22

Edmonton by 19
Toronto by 12
Calgary by 8
Saskatchewan by 8

posted by DrJohnEvans at 03:07 PM on August 22

