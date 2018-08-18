August 16, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Ten: A rare Friday start, and I thought I could finally get this up more than a day in advance. But the road to Hamilton is paved with good intentions. Grab your HOV permit and make your picks inside.
Since I have not been able to do the deep research needed to make my picks (Translation: I can't find the coin that I flip), I have submitted no entry for the past two weeks. Thus, I have become ineligible for the most coveted Costanza, and any hope I had of a place on the podium vanished in week 1. Please remove me from the standings. I reserve the right to chip in with a snarky comment on occasion.
posted by Howard_T at 10:11 PM on August 16
Winnipeg by 3
BC by 6
Edmonton by 10
Calgary by 9
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:57 AM on August 17
Winnipeg by 6
B.C. by 3
Edmonton by 16
Calgary by 7
posted by ic23b at 05:49 AM on August 17
Winnipeg by 11
Toronto by 8
Edmonton by 24
Calgary by 8
posted by tommytrump at 07:42 AM on August 17
Winnie by six
BC by four
Eddie by 16
Calgary by four
posted by argoal at 10:29 AM on August 17
Winnipeg by 14
B.C. by 1
Edmonton by 14
Calgary by 18
posted by bender at 10:49 AM on August 17
Howard_T, I look forward to a half-season's worth of snarky comments!
Winnipeg by 9
Toronto by 9
Edmonton by 19
Saskatchewan by 7
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:25 AM on August 17
Winnipeg by 10
Toronto by 4
Edmonton by 23
Saskatchewan by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 12:41 PM on August 17
Winnipeg by 12
BC by 3
Edmonton by 10
Calgary by 8
posted by Reever at 12:49 PM on August 17
Winnipeg by 9
Toronto by 3
Edmonton by 20
Calgary by 10
posted by rcade at 07:12 PM on August 17
Winnipeg by 10
BC by 3
Edmonton by 4
Calgary by 7
posted by scooby10672 at 07:21 PM on August 17
B.C. keeps things interesting with a strong second half for a win against Edmonton. Winnipeg grabs a big lead and holds off the comeback for the win. Montreal is not so lucky as Ottawa rides a big fourth quarter to the comeback win.
jags ekes out the margin point in the Winnipeg game to pad his lead ever so slightly.
A Friday start! What year is it?
WEEK 10
Ottawa @ Winnipeg (Friday, August 17)
I'm not too sure what to make of Ottawa. They're not bad! But not great. And I'm not sure "not great" gets it done in Winnipeg.
B.C. @ Toronto (Saturday, August 18)
Your guess is as good as mine!
Montreal @ Edmonton (Saturday, August 18)
In games against Western Division opponents, Montreal has been outscored 164-74. And that includes a week 3 win!
Calgary @ Saskatchewan (Sunday, August 19)
If anyone can put a stop to Calgary's unbeaten streak, it's Your Boy Zach Collaros. This may be the sleep deprivation talking.
Good luck!
