August 16, 2018

Andrew McCutchen Re-Enacts Dodgers-Giants Brawl: The Dodgers and Giants brawled Tuesday night because catcher Nick Hundley didn't like batter Yasiel Puig engaging in introspective self-criticism after he fouled a pitch and Puig didn't like Hundley not liking it. Andrew McCutchen arrived late to the fracas from the outfield. He explains why in this re-enactment.

posted by rcade to baseball at 08:41 AM - 5 comments