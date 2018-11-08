August 08, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Nine: Four planets in retrograde and the Argos win. Count your lucky stars and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:11 PM - 12 comments

It's the MBT show as Toronto's new starter caps a spectacular comeback against The Redblacks. Edmonton comes out on top in a back-and-forth battle with the Riders. Hamilton scores 50 in Montreal, while Calgary keeps cruising.

OTT @ TORSSK @ EDMHAM @ MTLBC @ CGY
ResultToronto by 1Edmonton by 7Hamilton by 39Calgary by 9
Margin of Error1 to 15 to 927 to 316 to 12

Another week, another leader!

SpoFiteOTT @ TORSSSK @ EDMSHAM @ MTLSBC @ CGYSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberone Edmonton9Hamilton Calgary10528
tommytrump Edmonton6 Calgary 527
DrJohnEvansToronto Edmonton6Hamilton Calgary 527
tahoemoj Calgary 126
ic23b Edmonton Hamilton Calgary 324
cixelsyd Edmonton Hamilton Calgary 324
argoal Edmonton6Hamilton Calgary9624
scooby10672 Edmonton Hamilton Calgary 322
Reever Edmonton5 Calgary10621
rcade 020
JPR Edmonton Hamilton Calgary 320
bender Edmonton 119
jjzucalToronto Edmonton Calgary 316
Howard_T 013

Good news guys, Calgary gets a week off to rest their weary limbs and get a mental break.

WEEK 9

Edmonton @ B.C. (Thursday, August 9)
Has the West division turned into a battle for second place? Edmonton would beg to differ - they're only 4 points out of a tie for first.

Hamilton @ Winnipeg (Friday, August 10)
Ladies and gentlemen, may I present the league's highest-scoring team: the Winnipeg friggin' Blue Bombers?!

Montreal @ Ottawa (Saturday, August 11)
The Ottawa "First By Default" Redblacks host the Montreal "WTF" Alouettes. Who will start at QB for Montreal? And, does it matter?

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:12 PM on August 08

Edmonton by 12
Winnipeg by 12
Ottawa by 12

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:12 PM on August 08

Edmonton by 14

Winnipeg by 13

Ottawa by 12

DrJohn, I think I might've only scored 3 points last week??

posted by tommytrump at 10:20 PM on August 08

Edmonton by 3

Winnipeg by 7

Ottawa by 24

posted by jagsnumberone at 04:16 AM on August 09

Edmonton by 4

Winnipeg by 6

Ottawa by 21

posted by ic23b at 12:32 PM on August 09

Edmonton by 17

Winnipeg by 3

Ottawa by 12

posted by tahoemoj at 01:40 PM on August 09

Eddie by 4

Winnie by 6

ottie by 13

posted by argoal at 05:03 PM on August 09

Edmonton by 10

Winnipeg by 3

Ottawa by 4

posted by scooby10672 at 08:13 PM on August 09

BC by 3

Winnipeg by 14

Ottawa by 18

posted by Reever at 09:50 PM on August 09

Ottawa by 6; Edmonton by 2; Wpg by 3.

posted by JPR at 09:50 PM on August 09

Winnipeg by 9

Ottawa by 21

posted by cixelsyd at 11:22 PM on August 09

Edmonton by 6
Winnipeg by 14
Montreal by 11

posted by bender at 11:34 PM on August 09

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.