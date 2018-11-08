August 08, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Nine: Four planets in retrograde and the Argos win. Count your lucky stars and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:11 PM - 12 comments
Edmonton by 12
Winnipeg by 12
Ottawa by 12
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:12 PM on August 08
Edmonton by 14
Winnipeg by 13
Ottawa by 12
DrJohn, I think I might've only scored 3 points last week??
posted by tommytrump at 10:20 PM on August 08
Edmonton by 3
Winnipeg by 7
Ottawa by 24
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:16 AM on August 09
Edmonton by 4
Winnipeg by 6
Ottawa by 21
posted by ic23b at 12:32 PM on August 09
Edmonton by 17
Winnipeg by 3
Ottawa by 12
posted by tahoemoj at 01:40 PM on August 09
Eddie by 4
Winnie by 6
ottie by 13
posted by argoal at 05:03 PM on August 09
Edmonton by 10
Winnipeg by 3
Ottawa by 4
posted by scooby10672 at 08:13 PM on August 09
BC by 3
Winnipeg by 14
Ottawa by 18
posted by Reever at 09:50 PM on August 09
Ottawa by 6; Edmonton by 2; Wpg by 3.
posted by JPR at 09:50 PM on August 09
Winnipeg by 9
Ottawa by 21
posted by cixelsyd at 11:22 PM on August 09
Edmonton by 6
Winnipeg by 14
Montreal by 11
posted by bender at 11:34 PM on August 09
It's the MBT show as Toronto's new starter caps a spectacular comeback against The Redblacks. Edmonton comes out on top in a back-and-forth battle with the Riders. Hamilton scores 50 in Montreal, while Calgary keeps cruising.
Another week, another leader!
Good news guys, Calgary gets a week off to rest their weary limbs and get a mental break.
WEEK 9
Edmonton @ B.C. (Thursday, August 9)
Has the West division turned into a battle for second place? Edmonton would beg to differ - they're only 4 points out of a tie for first.
Hamilton @ Winnipeg (Friday, August 10)
Ladies and gentlemen, may I present the league's highest-scoring team: the Winnipeg friggin' Blue Bombers?!
Montreal @ Ottawa (Saturday, August 11)
The Ottawa "First By Default" Redblacks host the Montreal "WTF" Alouettes. Who will start at QB for Montreal? And, does it matter?
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:12 PM on August 08