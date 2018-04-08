August 01, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eight: Sometimes you pick the games, and sometimes the games pick you. Find a good hiding spot and make your picks inside.
Ottawa by 13
Edmonton by 10
Hamilton by 8
Calgary by 28
posted by ic23b at 11:17 PM on August 01
Ottawa by 6
Edmonton by 9
Hamilton by 4
Calgary by 10
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:19 AM on August 02
Ottawa by 8
Saskatchewan by 6
Montreal by 3
Calgary by 17
posted by tahoemoj at 03:11 AM on August 02
Toronto by 2
Edmonton by 6
Hamilton by 16
Calgary by 19
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:27 AM on August 02
Ottawa by 16
Edmonton by 6
Montreal by 8
Calgary by 27
posted by tommytrump at 11:34 AM on August 02
Ottawa by 13
Edmonton by 4
Hamilton by 9
Calgary by 14
posted by cixelsyd at 11:53 AM on August 02
ott 5
ed 6
ham 3
cal 9
posted by argoal at 12:09 PM on August 02
Last season: cruising with the front pack.
This season: trailing well behind the peloton.
Toronto by 5
Edmonton by 10
Montreal by 15
Calgary by 17
posted by jjzucal at 12:37 PM on August 02
Ottawa by 3
Edmonton by 14
Montreal by 15
B.C. by 12
posted by bender at 05:33 PM on August 02
Ottawa by 3
Edmonton by 5
Montreal by 4
Calgary by 10
posted by Reever at 06:03 PM on August 02
Ottawa by 7
Edmonton by 10
Hamilton by 3
Calgary by 4
posted by scooby10672 at 06:53 PM on August 02
ham by 4;
Ottawa by 5;
Edmonton by 3;
cal by 4.
posted by JPR at 10:33 AM on August 03
Montreal apparently is spending too much time trying to explain their new branding and not enough time scoring points. Toronto has the same old logo but didn't do much better. Ottawa comes out on top in a defensive ground battle, and Calgary keeps rolling along.
tahoe and tommy are still neck-and-neck, but tahoe gets the extra spread point in the Ottawa win to get the edge.
Another long weekend and not even a Sunday game. Although given these match-ups, I can't blame the league for wanting to get this week over with quickly.
WEEK 8
Ottawa @ Toronto (Thursday, August 2)
Toronto FINALLY gets to play a divisional game. Will it help?
Saskatchewan @ Edmonton (Thursday, August 2)
Saskatchewan is sort of bad and Edmonton is sort of good. Nothing like a hearty Battle of the Middle on a steamy August evening.
Hamilton @ Montreal (Friday, August 3)
This space intentionally left blank.
B.C. @ Calgary (Saturday, August 4)
Calgary is 6-0 and this is probably not the week that their streak ends. Probably.
Good luck!
