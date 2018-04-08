August 01, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eight: Sometimes you pick the games, and sometimes the games pick you. Find a good hiding spot and make your picks inside.

Montreal apparently is spending too much time trying to explain their new branding and not enough time scoring points. Toronto has the same old logo but didn't do much better. Ottawa comes out on top in a defensive ground battle, and Calgary keeps rolling along.

EDM @ MTLTOR @ WPGOTT @ HAMCGY @ SSK
ResultEdmonton by 21Winnipeg by 26Ottawa by 6Calgary by 12
Margin of Error15 to 2718 to 344 to 88 to 16

tahoe and tommy are still neck-and-neck, but tahoe gets the extra spread point in the Ottawa win to get the edge.

SpoFiteEDM @ MTLSTOR @ WPGSOTT @ HAMSCGY @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
tahoemojEdmonton Winnipeg Ottawa8Calgary 525
tommytrumpEdmonton18 Ottawa Calgary 424
jagsnumberoneEdmonton17Winnipeg Ottawa4Calgary 623
DrJohnEvansEdmonton Winnipeg Calgary 322
ic23bEdmonton Winnipeg Ottawa Calgary8521
cixelsydEdmonton Winnipeg Hamilton Calgary11521
rcadeEdmonton17Winnipeg Ottawa Calgary10620
scooby10672Edmonton Winnipeg Calgary 319
bender Ottawa 118
argoalEdmonton Winnipeg Calgary 318
ReeverEdmonton Winnipeg 217
JPREdmonton Winnipeg Calgary 317
jjzucal Winnipeg 113
Howard_TEdmonton Winnipeg 213

Another long weekend and not even a Sunday game. Although given these match-ups, I can't blame the league for wanting to get this week over with quickly.

WEEK 8

Ottawa @ Toronto (Thursday, August 2)
Toronto FINALLY gets to play a divisional game. Will it help?

Saskatchewan @ Edmonton (Thursday, August 2)
Saskatchewan is sort of bad and Edmonton is sort of good. Nothing like a hearty Battle of the Middle on a steamy August evening.

Hamilton @ Montreal (Friday, August 3)
This space intentionally left blank.

B.C. @ Calgary (Saturday, August 4)
Calgary is 6-0 and this is probably not the week that their streak ends. Probably.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:51 PM on August 01

Ottawa by 13

Edmonton by 10

Hamilton by 8

Calgary by 28

posted by ic23b at 11:17 PM on August 01

Ottawa by 6

Edmonton by 9

Hamilton by 4

Calgary by 10

posted by jagsnumberone at 12:19 AM on August 02

Ottawa by 8

Saskatchewan by 6

Montreal by 3

Calgary by 17

posted by tahoemoj at 03:11 AM on August 02

Toronto by 2
Edmonton by 6
Hamilton by 16
Calgary by 19

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:27 AM on August 02

Ottawa by 16

Edmonton by 6

Montreal by 8

Calgary by 27

posted by tommytrump at 11:34 AM on August 02

Ottawa by 13

Edmonton by 4

Hamilton by 9

Calgary by 14

posted by cixelsyd at 11:53 AM on August 02

ott 5

ed 6

ham 3

cal 9

posted by argoal at 12:09 PM on August 02

Last season: cruising with the front pack.
This season: trailing well behind the peloton.

Toronto by 5

Edmonton by 10

Montreal by 15

Calgary by 17

posted by jjzucal at 12:37 PM on August 02

Ottawa by 3
Edmonton by 14
Montreal by 15
B.C. by 12

posted by bender at 05:33 PM on August 02

Ottawa by 3

Edmonton by 5

Montreal by 4

Calgary by 10

posted by Reever at 06:03 PM on August 02

Ottawa by 7

Edmonton by 10

Hamilton by 3

Calgary by 4

posted by scooby10672 at 06:53 PM on August 02

ham by 4;

Ottawa by 5;

Edmonton by 3;

cal by 4.

posted by JPR at 10:33 AM on August 03

