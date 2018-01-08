August 01, 2018

NBA signs deal with MGM to be gaming partner:
On Tuesday, commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league struck a deal that makes MGM Resorts the exclusive official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA. MGM also receives the rights to use league highlights, logos and a direct data feed from the NBA that will be used to help fuel the company's growing sports betting footprint.
Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated speculates how the NBA/WNBA and their players gain from this deal.
posted by NoMich to basketball at 07:07 AM - 4 comments
Aside: whoah! my break tags are getting waaaaay out of hand! I think the site keeps adding more with each view of the thread.
Hope me, administrator!
Wait. I may have fixed it.
posted by NoMich at 07:11 AM on August 01
SI: Five million words to say players might make more money because of this deal. But not yet since $25M is a drop in the $7.4B bucket. Great article :p
posted by billsaysthis at 11:05 AM on August 01
Don't worry NoMich, it's OK.
If the administrator isn't available, how can I hope?
posted by beaverboard at 01:20 PM on August 01
Not trying to lead the conversation in a specific direction here, but I want to ask: if betters can now bet on *anything* in-game through a app on a mobile device, doesn't this open up avenues for spot fixing?
posted by NoMich at 07:10 AM on August 01