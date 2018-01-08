August 01, 2018

NBA signs deal with MGM to be gaming partner:



On Tuesday, commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league struck a deal that makes MGM Resorts the exclusive official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA. MGM also receives the rights to use league highlights, logos and a direct data feed from the NBA that will be used to help fuel the company's growing sports betting footprint.



Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated speculates how the NBA/WNBA and their players gain from this deal.

posted by NoMich to basketball at 07:07 AM - 4 comments