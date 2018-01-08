July 29, 2018

Kirk Gibson,and the character of Parkinson's disease: "I had heard about Gibson’s calmer demeanor first as a coach with the Diamondbacks and then as their manager, about his 2015 diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and the endearing way he calls his new opponent Parky. I’d read sympathetic takes on his ongoing—though reduced—performance as a color analyst on TV, seen the startlingly sweet graduation speech he gave at Michigan State in May 2017, weeks before turning 60." (longform)
The Boston cable sports broadcaster, NESN, that shows the Red Sox games recently showed an interview between Gibson and Dennis Eckersley. Eckersley, now an in-game and sometimes studio analyst for the Red Sox is forever linked with Gibson, and the world series pinch hit home run was the main topic. Throughout the interview Gibson was very soft spoken, and it sounded like he spoke much less often than Eckersley during the interview. The two did a pitch-by-pitch analysis of Gibson's at bat with videos showing the pitches. At the very end Gibson told Eckersley that the Dodgers had detailed scouting reports on Eckersley, and the reports correctly predicted the pitch Eckersley threw. I looked on NESN's web site, but I couldn't find the interview. Perhaps it is somewhere on YouTube, but if you can find it, it's worth watching.
posted by Howard_T at 12:24 PM on July 30
I would love to see that conversation.
And yes, Gibby, is quite soft-spoken.
posted by NoMich at 12:56 PM on July 30
Here is the recent conversation between Gibby and Eck. This is really great.
posted by NoMich at 03:09 PM on July 30
I really Gibby as a color analyst for Tigers baseball. He, of all people, has a very calming voice.
posted by NoMich at 09:15 AM on July 30