July 22, 2018

TBT Announces Elam Ending to Be Used in All TBT2018 Games: First implemented during TBT’s play-in round in 2017, the “Elam Ending” – designed by Mensa member and basketball super fan Dr. Nick Elam – eliminates deliberate fouling at the end of games, ensures the final minutes are played at the same pace and flow as the rest of the game, and guarantees every game ends on a made basket. Under the rule, at the first dead ball after the four minute mark in the fourth quarter, the game clock shuts off. A Target Score is set by adding seven to the leading team’s score. The first team to reach the Target Score wins.

posted by bender to basketball at 04:14 PM - 5 comments