July 22, 2018

TBT Announces Elam Ending to Be Used in All TBT2018 Games: First implemented during TBT’s play-in round in 2017, the “Elam Ending” – designed by Mensa member and basketball super fan Dr. Nick Elam – eliminates deliberate fouling at the end of games, ensures the final minutes are played at the same pace and flow as the rest of the game, and guarantees every game ends on a made basket. Under the rule, at the first dead ball after the four minute mark in the fourth quarter, the game clock shuts off. A Target Score is set by adding seven to the leading team’s score. The first team to reach the Target Score wins.
I approve
Hoping for a groundswell of support for this, culminating in final arguments to be delivered by Shaq and Barkley.
Prior to last year's tournament, Nick Elam blindly emailed TBT a 67-page document outlining his research, which came from examining more than 2,000 NBA and NCAA games.
*wipes away tear*
That's beautiful, man.
I also read this article from Sports Illustrated that discusses many of the same points but does eventually get to a couple arguments against the proposal. I find "disadvantage to the team in the lead" a little more compelling than "no more buzzer-beaters"--which is fairly well defended by Elam. That said, while recognizing that this proposal may increase the chance of comebacks, which can certainly be construed as an advantage to the trailing team, I'm not sure how big an advantage (vs. the current alternative) this is, and the improvement in game play is worth it to me.
I only just heard of TBT Friday, and I'm not sure how I feel about the tournament itself, but having just watched one of the games, I think this new tweak on the end of the games has a lot going for it. That said, I have a hard time seeing our established leagues implementing such a radical change.
