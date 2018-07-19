July 18, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Six: It's back to a our regular four-pack, which means we might actually score some points this week instead of having to live off James Franklin jokes. Grab your leaded tins and make your picks inside.

The battle of division leaders ends in a sad thud, namely the sound of Ottawa's lone field goal hitting the ground. The Franklin Expedition (copyright 2018 DrJohnEvans) makes a show of it in uncharted waters, but James can't quite complete the comeback and Edmonton wins by a point. And out west, holy crap B.C. wins!

CGY @ OTTTOR @ EDMWPG @ BC
ResultCalgary by 24Edmonton by 1B.C. by 3
Margin of Error17 to 311 to 12 to 4

Turns out a three-game week doesn't result in many points. Shoutout to jjzucal with 3 points to keep the Costanza race interesting.

SpoFiteMTL @ OTTSEDM @ HAMSWPG @ BCSPointsTotal Points
DrJohnEvansCalgary Edmonton 217
tahoemojCalgary Edmonton 216
tommytrumpCalgary Edmonton 216
jagsnumberone Edmonton 115
benderCalgary Edmonton 215
ic23bCalgary 114
cixelsydCalgary Edmonton 214
argoal Edmonton 112
Reever Edmonton 111
rcade Edmonton 111
scooby10672Calgary Edmonton 211
JPR Edmonton 110
Howard_T 09
jjzucalCalgary Edmonton B.C. 39

This week's narratives nearly wrote themselves, but I still had to step in at the last minute.

WEEK 6

Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Thursday, July 19)
Two 2-2 teams trying to shape a narrative. But the Riders have been overperforming their Pythagorean record, while Hamilton's been underperforming theirs.

B.C. @ Ottawa (Friday, July 20)
If B.C. played in the East they'd be tied for first. That probably says more about the East than it does about the Lions.

Winnipeg @ Toronto (Saturday, July 21)
Is this right? Winnipeg has scored more points than anyone in the league, by far, but still has a losing record.

Montreal @ Calgary (Saturday, July 21)
Calgary is still unbeaten, and maybe this isn't quite the week to bet against that streak.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:22 PM on July 18

Thursday July 19th is Saskatchewan @ Hamilton

Hamilton by 12

Ottawa by 7

Toronto by 3

Calgary by 28

posted by ic23b at 12:17 AM on July 19

Hamilton by 10

Ottawa by 12

Toronto by 17

Calgary by 23

posted by jagsnumberone at 12:26 AM on July 19

