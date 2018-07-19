July 18, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Six: It's back to a our regular four-pack, which means we might actually score some points this week instead of having to live off James Franklin jokes. Grab your leaded tins and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:22 PM - 3 comments
Thursday July 19th is Saskatchewan @ Hamilton
Hamilton by 12
Ottawa by 7
Toronto by 3
Calgary by 28
posted by ic23b at 12:17 AM on July 19
Hamilton by 10
Ottawa by 12
Toronto by 17
Calgary by 23
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:26 AM on July 19
The battle of division leaders ends in a sad thud, namely the sound of Ottawa's lone field goal hitting the ground. The Franklin Expedition (copyright 2018 DrJohnEvans) makes a show of it in uncharted waters, but James can't quite complete the comeback and Edmonton wins by a point. And out west, holy crap B.C. wins!
Turns out a three-game week doesn't result in many points. Shoutout to jjzucal with 3 points to keep the Costanza race interesting.
This week's narratives nearly wrote themselves, but I still had to step in at the last minute.
WEEK 6
Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Thursday, July 19)
Two 2-2 teams trying to shape a narrative. But the Riders have been overperforming their Pythagorean record, while Hamilton's been underperforming theirs.
B.C. @ Ottawa (Friday, July 20)
If B.C. played in the East they'd be tied for first. That probably says more about the East than it does about the Lions.
Winnipeg @ Toronto (Saturday, July 21)
Is this right? Winnipeg has scored more points than anyone in the league, by far, but still has a losing record.
Montreal @ Calgary (Saturday, July 21)
Calgary is still unbeaten, and maybe this isn't quite the week to bet against that streak.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:22 PM on July 18