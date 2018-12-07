July 11, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Five: Do you ever feel like you're missing something? Like that elusive fourth game on the CFL's weekend schedule? Check under your couch cushions and make your picks inside.

Fifty percent off all upsets! Saskatchewan's defence comes up big again, grinding out a win against Hamilton. Ottawa grabs the early lead and holds fast for the win. The James Franklin era is off to a promising start, as he leads the Argos to a last-minute win, while B.C. allows 41 points for the second week in a row.

HAM @ SSKOTT @ MTLEDM @ TORBC @ WPG
ResultSaskatchewan by 5Ottawa by 10Toronto by 3Winnipeg by 22
Margin of Error4 to 77 to 132 to 415 to 29

Another week, another new face on the leaderboard! Honourable mention to bender who busts out of last place in style with six points.

SpoFiteHAM @ SSKSOTT @ MTLSEDM @ TORSBC @ WPGSPointsTotal Points
DrJohnEvans Ottawa 10 3Winnipeg 515
tahoemoj Ottawa 114
tommytrump Ottawa Winnipeg 214
jagsnumberone Ottawa 12 Winnipeg 314
ic23b Ottawa Winnipeg 213
benderSaskatchewan Ottawa 9 Toronto2 Winnipeg 613
cixelsyd Ottawa 9 Winnipeg 312
argoal Ottawa Winnipeg 211
Reever Ottawa Winnipeg 210
rcade Ottawa Winnipeg 210
scooby10672 Ottawa Winnipeg 29
Howard_T Ottawa Winnipeg 29
JPR Ottawa Winnipeg 29
jjzucal 06

The early season start means the first triple-bye three-game week in CFL Pick 'Em History! Make those picks count.

WEEK 5

Calgary @ Ottawa (Thursday, July 12)
It's a good, old fashioned, early-season match-up between division leaders. Ottawa has a chance to establish themselves as early favourites in the middling East, but first they've gotta hand Calgary its first lost.

Toronto @ Edmonton (Friday, July 13)
Speaking of early favourites, Edmonton needs to notch a win to keep pace with Calgary. But they'll need to solve James Franklin as they complete the home-and-home.

Winnipeg @ B.C. (Saturday, July 14)
Speaking of home-and-homes, this will be a victory for B.C. if they can hold Winnipeg to 40 points or fewer.

Good luck!

Ottawa by 3

Edmonton by 7

Winnipeg by 20

posted by jagsnumberone at 03:17 AM on July 12

Calgary by 7
Edmonton by 3
Winnipeg by 19

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:14 AM on July 12

Calgary by 11

Edmonton by 18

Winnipeg by 11

posted by tommytrump at 09:51 AM on July 12

Ottawa by one

Eddie by seven

Winnie by 13

posted by argoal at 10:44 AM on July 12

Calgary by 9
Edmonton by 9
Winnipeg by 15

posted by bender at 11:06 AM on July 12

