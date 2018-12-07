July 11, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Five: Do you ever feel like you're missing something? Like that elusive fourth game on the CFL's weekend schedule? Check under your couch cushions and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:40 PM - 6 comments
Ottawa by 3
Edmonton by 7
Winnipeg by 20
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:17 AM on July 12
Calgary by 7
Edmonton by 3
Winnipeg by 19
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:14 AM on July 12
Calgary by 11
Edmonton by 18
Winnipeg by 11
posted by tommytrump at 09:51 AM on July 12
Ottawa by one
Eddie by seven
Winnie by 13
posted by argoal at 10:44 AM on July 12
Calgary by 9
Edmonton by 9
Winnipeg by 15
posted by bender at 11:06 AM on July 12
Fifty percent off all upsets! Saskatchewan's defence comes up big again, grinding out a win against Hamilton. Ottawa grabs the early lead and holds fast for the win. The James Franklin era is off to a promising start, as he leads the Argos to a last-minute win, while B.C. allows 41 points for the second week in a row.
Another week, another new face on the leaderboard! Honourable mention to bender who busts out of last place in style with six points.
The early season start means the first triple-bye three-game week in CFL Pick 'Em History! Make those picks count.
WEEK 5
Calgary @ Ottawa (Thursday, July 12)
It's a good, old fashioned, early-season match-up between division leaders. Ottawa has a chance to establish themselves as early favourites in the middling East, but first they've gotta hand Calgary its first lost.
Toronto @ Edmonton (Friday, July 13)
Speaking of early favourites, Edmonton needs to notch a win to keep pace with Calgary. But they'll need to solve James Franklin as they complete the home-and-home.
Winnipeg @ B.C. (Saturday, July 14)
Speaking of home-and-homes, this will be a victory for B.C. if they can hold Winnipeg to 40 points or fewer.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:40 PM on July 11