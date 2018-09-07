July 08, 2018

SportsFilter World Cup Pickem Semifinals: Make Your Picks: The World Cup seminals are France vs. Belgium on Tuesday and England vs. Croatia on Wednesday, with both games at 2 p.m. Eastern. In the SportsFilter World Cup Pickem, bender is the new leader at 165 with geneparmesan 4 points back and three other players 10 back. Make your picks in the comments.
I picked Johan Djourou to get a card when England played Sweden. This would have been an achievement for the ages, because he plays for Switzerland.
posted by rcade at 02:02 PM on July 08
1. France, Croatia
2. France 1-0, Croatia 1-1
3. Varane, Mandzukic
4. Vertonghan, Stones
posted by Hooli at 03:08 PM on July 08
1. and 2.
France (3) - Belgium (1)
England (2) - Croatia (1)
3.
Griezmann (FRA)
Kane (ENG)
4.
Varane (FRA)
Modric (CRO)
posted by grum@work at 04:39 PM on July 08
France 2 - Belgium 2 (France wins on penalties)
England 2 - Croatia 1
Goals: Griezmann, Kane
Cards: Pogba, Rebic
posted by geneparmesan at 11:56 PM on July 08
France 2 -1
Croatia 2 - 0
Goals:
Griezmann (FRA)
Rakitic (CRO)
Cards:
Varane (FRA)
Henderson (ENG)
posted by cixelsyd at 10:09 AM on July 09
France 3 - Belgium 2
England 1 - Croatia 0
3. Mbappe, Kane
4. Kompany, Rakitic
posted by tron7 at 10:46 AM on July 09
Belgium 2, France 1.
England 2, Croatia 0.
Goals: Romelu Lukaku, Dele Alli
Cards: Blaise Matuidi, Ivan Strinic
posted by rcade at 01:39 PM on July 09
WINNER (SCORE) GOALS/CARDS
France (2-1) Griezmann/Kompany
England (3-1) Kane/Maguire
posted by Ricardo at 02:18 PM on July 09
WINNER (SCORE) GOALS/CARDS
France (2-2) Lukaku/Lloris
Croatia(1-1) Kane/Subasic
posted by prof at 03:02 PM on July 09
France 2-3 Belgium, Hazard, Kompany
England 2-1 Croatia, Kane, Rakitic
posted by bender at 03:04 PM on July 09
1. For the semifinals, pick the winners of these games (8 points each):
France vs. Belgium
England vs. Croatia
2. Pick the score in each game, not including penalty kicks (5 points minus 1 for each goal off the correct score, so predicting an England win of 3-2 for a game that England wins 2-0 is worth 2 points).
3. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each goal he scores.
4. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each yellow card he receives or 5 points for a straight red card.at ended 2-1 is worth 3 points).
posted by rcade at 01:53 PM on July 08