July 08, 2018

SportsFilter World Cup Pickem Semifinals: Make Your Picks: The World Cup seminals are France vs. Belgium on Tuesday and England vs. Croatia on Wednesday, with both games at 2 p.m. Eastern. In the SportsFilter World Cup Pickem, bender is the new leader at 165 with geneparmesan 4 points back and three other players 10 back. Make your picks in the comments.

1. For the semifinals, pick the winners of these games (8 points each):

France vs. Belgium

England vs. Croatia

2. Pick the score in each game, not including penalty kicks (5 points minus 1 for each goal off the correct score, so predicting an England win of 3-2 for a game that England wins 2-0 is worth 2 points).

3. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each goal he scores.

4. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each yellow card he receives or 5 points for a straight red card.at ended 2-1 is worth 3 points).

posted by rcade at 01:53 PM on July 08

I picked Johan Djourou to get a card when England played Sweden. This would have been an achievement for the ages, because he plays for Switzerland.

posted by rcade at 02:02 PM on July 08

1. France, Croatia

2. France 1-0, Croatia 1-1

3. Varane, Mandzukic

4. Vertonghan, Stones

posted by Hooli at 03:08 PM on July 08

1. and 2.

France (3) - Belgium (1)

England (2) - Croatia (1)

3.

Griezmann (FRA)

Kane (ENG)

4.

Varane (FRA)

Modric (CRO)

posted by grum@work at 04:39 PM on July 08

France 2 - Belgium 2 (France wins on penalties)

England 2 - Croatia 1

Goals: Griezmann, Kane

Cards: Pogba, Rebic

posted by geneparmesan at 11:56 PM on July 08

France 2 -1

Croatia 2 - 0

Goals:

Griezmann (FRA)

Rakitic (CRO)

Cards:

Varane (FRA)

Henderson (ENG)

posted by cixelsyd at 10:09 AM on July 09

France 3 - Belgium 2

England 1 - Croatia 0

3. Mbappe, Kane

4. Kompany, Rakitic

posted by tron7 at 10:46 AM on July 09

Belgium 2, France 1.

England 2, Croatia 0.

Goals: Romelu Lukaku, Dele Alli

Cards: Blaise Matuidi, Ivan Strinic

posted by rcade at 01:39 PM on July 09

WINNER (SCORE) GOALS/CARDS
France (2-1) Griezmann/Kompany
England (3-1) Kane/Maguire

posted by Ricardo at 02:18 PM on July 09

WINNER (SCORE) GOALS/CARDS

France (2-2) Lukaku/Lloris

Croatia(1-1) Kane/Subasic

posted by prof at 03:02 PM on July 09

France 2-3 Belgium, Hazard, Kompany

England 2-1 Croatia, Kane, Rakitic

posted by bender at 03:04 PM on July 09

