July 08, 2018

SportsFilter World Cup Pickem Semifinals: Make Your Picks: The World Cup seminals are France vs. Belgium on Tuesday and England vs. Croatia on Wednesday, with both games at 2 p.m. Eastern. In the SportsFilter World Cup Pickem, bender is the new leader at 165 with geneparmesan 4 points back and three other players 10 back. Make your picks in the comments.

posted by rcade to soccer at 01:44 PM - 11 comments