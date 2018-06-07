July 05, 2018

SportsFilter World Cup Pickem Quarterfinals: Make Your Picks: The World Cup begins the quarterfinals tomorrow at 10 a.m. Eastern when France plays Uruguay. In the SportsFilter World Cup Pickem, geneparmesan was too late to pick the first game and still climbed into first place with 129 points, while bender and Ricardo are four points back. Make your picks in this discussion.

1. For the quarterfinals, pick the winners of these games (7 points each):

Uruguay vs. France

Brazil vs. Belgium

Sweden vs. England

Russia vs. Croatia

2. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each goal he scores.

3. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each yellow card he receives or 5 points for a straight red card.

4. Pick the team that will score the most goals (5 points).

5. Pick one team that will score no goals (5 points).

posted by grum@work at 06:39 PM on July 05

France

Brazil

Sweden

Croatia

2. Mbappe (France), Costa (Brazil), Berg (Sweden), Mandzukic (Croatia)

3. Godin (Uruguay), Vermaelen (Belgium), Cahill (England), Fernandes (Russia)

4. Most goals: Brazil

5. Shut out: Uruguay

posted by jagsnumberone at 07:06 PM on July 05

France

Brazil

Sweden

Croatia

2. Mbappe (France), Costa (Brazil), Berg (Sweden), Mandzukic (Croatia)

3. Suarez (URU), Neymar (Brazil)**, Cahill (England), Fernandes (Russia)

** Yellow card with a Pussy drawn on it

4. Most goals: France

5. Shut out: Uruguay

posted by cixelsyd at 07:46 PM on July 05

Uruguay vs. France, Antoine Griezmann, Martín Cáceres

Brazil vs. Belgium, Romelu Lukaku, Vincent Kompany

Sweden vs. England, Harry Kane. Johan Djourou

Russia vs. Croatia, Artyom Dzyuba, Sergei Ignashevich

Most goals: Belgium

No goals: Sweden

posted by rcade at 07:55 PM on July 05

Uruguay 2-3 France, Griezmann, Suarez (Suarez has got to do something ridiculous before the end of the tournament, right??)

Brazil 2-3 Belgium, Neymar, Silva

Sweden 0-2 England, Kane, Lustig

Russia 1-2 Croatia, Rakitic, Rakitic

Most goals: France

No goals: Sweden

posted by bender at 08:29 PM on July 05

France

Brazil

England

Croatia

2. Griezmann (France), Coutinho (Brazil), Kane (Eng), Modric (Croatia)

3. Caceres (Uru), Kompan (Belg), Krafth (Sweden), Kudryashov (Russia)

4. Most goals: Brazil

5. No goals: Russia

posted by Hooli at 08:35 PM on July 05

Winner/Goals/Cards
France/Mbappe/Suarez
Brazil/Neymar/Neymar
England/Kane/Maguire
Croatia/Mandzukic/Lovren

Most/England
None/Russia

posted by Ricardo at 10:17 PM on July 05

Russia will somehow become more dangerous or resilient late in the game in a way that can't be explained by training or fitness methods alone.

If Russia prevails, the Russian Football Union will petition to have the semi-finals and final played on two days rest instead of four.

posted by beaverboard at 11:39 PM on July 05

1. France, Mbappe, Suarez

2. Belgium, Lukaku, T Silva

3. England, Kane, Henderson

4. Croatia, Modric, Ignasevich


Most Goals: Belgium

No Goals: Russia

posted by geneparmesan at 12:16 AM on July 06

1. France,
Brazil,
Sweden
Croatia
2.
Mbappe
Neymar
Kane
Modric

3.
Griezeman
Lukaku
Kane
Modric

4. France

5. Russia

posted by CathcartTowersHotel at 12:31 AM on July 06

1. France, Brazil, England, Croatia
2. Mbappe, Lukaku, Kane, Manduki
3. Suarez, Kompany, Maguire, Manduki
4. France
5. Sweden

posted by prof at 12:35 AM on July 06

Manduki -> Mandzukic (entered my picks on my iPad last night)

posted by prof at 09:27 AM on July 06

1. For the quarterfinals, pick the winners of these games (7 points each):

Uruguay

Belgium

Sweden

Russia

2. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each goal he scores.

Mbape, Lukaku, Neymar, Smolov

3. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each yellow card he receives or 5 points for a straight red card.

Suarez, Fellini, Maguire, Smolnikov

4. Pick the team that will score the most goals (5 points).

Belgium

5. Pick one team that will score no goals (5 points).

England

posted by BruceBanner at 10:28 AM on July 06

FYI, it's about 20 minutes into France/Uruguay. I'm not watching and the score is 0-0.

1. France, Belgium, England, Croatia
2. Mbappe, Lukaku, Kane, Modric
3. Suarez, Neymar, Maguire, Rakitic
4. Croatia
5. Russia

posted by tron7 at 10:30 AM on July 06

Would like to change my yellow card pick from Neymar to Fallaini in the Brazil Belgium match if possible. Match is about to begin now

posted by Ricardo at 02:03 PM on July 06

