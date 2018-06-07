July 05, 2018

SportsFilter World Cup Pickem Quarterfinals: Make Your Picks: The World Cup begins the quarterfinals tomorrow at 10 a.m. Eastern when France plays Uruguay. In the SportsFilter World Cup Pickem, geneparmesan was too late to pick the first game and still climbed into first place with 129 points, while bender and Ricardo are four points back. Make your picks in this discussion.
1. For the quarterfinals, pick the winners of these games (7 points each):
Uruguay vs. France
Brazil vs. Belgium
Sweden vs. England
Russia vs. Croatia
2. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each goal he scores.
Mbappe (FRA) Neymar (BRA) Kane (ENG) Dzyuba (RUS)
3. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each yellow card he receives or 5 points for a straight red card.
Suarez (URU) Hazard (BEL) Maguire (ENG) Perisic (CRO)
4. Pick the team that will score the most goals (5 points).
France
5. Pick one team that will score no goals (5 points).
Uruguay
posted by grum@work at 06:39 PM on July 05
France
Brazil
Sweden
Croatia
2. Mbappe (France), Costa (Brazil), Berg (Sweden), Mandzukic (Croatia)
3. Godin (Uruguay), Vermaelen (Belgium), Cahill (England), Fernandes (Russia)
4. Most goals: Brazil
5. Shut out: Uruguay
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:06 PM on July 05
France
Brazil
Sweden
Croatia
2. Mbappe (France), Costa (Brazil), Berg (Sweden), Mandzukic (Croatia)
3. Suarez (URU), Neymar (Brazil)**, Cahill (England), Fernandes (Russia)
** Yellow card with a Pussy drawn on it
4. Most goals: France
5. Shut out: Uruguay
posted by cixelsyd at 07:46 PM on July 05
Uruguay vs. France, Antoine Griezmann, Martín Cáceres
Brazil vs. Belgium, Romelu Lukaku, Vincent Kompany
Sweden vs. England, Harry Kane. Johan Djourou
Russia vs. Croatia, Artyom Dzyuba, Sergei Ignashevich
Most goals: Belgium
No goals: Sweden
posted by rcade at 07:55 PM on July 05
Uruguay 2-3 France, Griezmann, Suarez (Suarez has got to do something ridiculous before the end of the tournament, right??)
Brazil 2-3 Belgium, Neymar, Silva
Sweden 0-2 England, Kane, Lustig
Russia 1-2 Croatia, Rakitic, Rakitic
Most goals: France
No goals: Sweden
posted by bender at 08:29 PM on July 05
France
Brazil
England
Croatia
2. Griezmann (France), Coutinho (Brazil), Kane (Eng), Modric (Croatia)
3. Caceres (Uru), Kompan (Belg), Krafth (Sweden), Kudryashov (Russia)
4. Most goals: Brazil
5. No goals: Russia
posted by Hooli at 08:35 PM on July 05
Winner/Goals/Cards
France/Mbappe/Suarez
Brazil/Neymar/Neymar
England/Kane/Maguire
Croatia/Mandzukic/Lovren
Most/England
None/Russia
posted by Ricardo at 10:17 PM on July 05
Russia will somehow become more dangerous or resilient late in the game in a way that can't be explained by training or fitness methods alone.
If Russia prevails, the Russian Football Union will petition to have the semi-finals and final played on two days rest instead of four.
posted by beaverboard at 11:39 PM on July 05
1. France, Mbappe, Suarez
2. Belgium, Lukaku, T Silva
3. England, Kane, Henderson
4. Croatia, Modric, Ignasevich
Most Goals: Belgium
No Goals: Russia
posted by geneparmesan at 12:16 AM on July 06
1. France,
Brazil,
Sweden
Croatia
2.
Mbappe
Neymar
Kane
Modric
3.
Griezeman
Lukaku
Kane
Modric
4. France
5. Russia
posted by CathcartTowersHotel at 12:31 AM on July 06
1. France, Brazil, England, Croatia
2. Mbappe, Lukaku, Kane, Manduki
3. Suarez, Kompany, Maguire, Manduki
4. France
5. Sweden
posted by prof at 12:35 AM on July 06
Manduki -> Mandzukic (entered my picks on my iPad last night)
posted by prof at 09:27 AM on July 06
1. For the quarterfinals, pick the winners of these games (7 points each):
Uruguay
Belgium
Sweden
Russia
2. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each goal he scores.
Mbape, Lukaku, Neymar, Smolov
3. Pick a player in each game and get 2 points for each yellow card he receives or 5 points for a straight red card.
Suarez, Fellini, Maguire, Smolnikov
4. Pick the team that will score the most goals (5 points).
Belgium
5. Pick one team that will score no goals (5 points).
England
posted by BruceBanner at 10:28 AM on July 06
FYI, it's about 20 minutes into France/Uruguay. I'm not watching and the score is 0-0.
1. France, Belgium, England, Croatia
2. Mbappe, Lukaku, Kane, Modric
3. Suarez, Neymar, Maguire, Rakitic
4. Croatia
5. Russia
posted by tron7 at 10:30 AM on July 06
Would like to change my yellow card pick from Neymar to Fallaini in the Brazil Belgium match if possible. Match is about to begin now
posted by Ricardo at 02:03 PM on July 06
