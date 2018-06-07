July 05, 2018

SportsFilter World Cup Pickem Quarterfinals: Make Your Picks: The World Cup begins the quarterfinals tomorrow at 10 a.m. Eastern when France plays Uruguay. In the SportsFilter World Cup Pickem, geneparmesan was too late to pick the first game and still climbed into first place with 129 points, while bender and Ricardo are four points back. Make your picks in this discussion.

posted by rcade to soccer at 06:08 PM - 16 comments