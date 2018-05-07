July 04, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Four: I, for one, am looking forward to renaming the CFL Pick 'Em trophy to the James Franklin Annual Lifetime Achievement Award for Valour. Make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 04:45 PM - 5 comments
Hamilton by 13
Ottawa by 9
Edmonton by 17
Winnipeg by 13
posted by cixelsyd at 05:16 PM on July 04
Hamilton by 21
Ottawa by 14
Edmonton by 10
Winnipeg by 4
posted by ic23b at 01:17 AM on July 05
Hamilton by 14
Ottawa by 12
Edmonton by 7
Winnipeg by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:18 AM on July 05
Hamilton by 9
Ottawa by 19
Edmonton by 19
Winnipeg by 9
posted by tommytrump at 03:19 AM on July 05
Ottawa keeps it close, but Calgary puts it away in the fourth to stay perfect. A quarterback with the initials J.M. powers the TiCats to a solid victory. Edmonton piles on the points against B.C., while the new-look Alouettes stifle the Green Machine in Regina.
tahoemoj logs a solid four points to edge into first place.
One week, two week, three week, four!
WEEK 4
Hamilton @ Saskatchewan (Thursday, July 5)
The Ti-Cats have put together some quality performances so far, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. But it's always a lot tougher to score in Saskatchewan.
Ottawa @ Montreal (Friday, July 6)
Trevor Harris has struggled to find his form, but his chances depend on which Montreal defence shows up this week: the 17-points-allowed-in-Saskatchewan version, or the 56-points-allowed-at-home version?
Edmonton @ Toronto (Saturday, July 7)
The James Franklin era has arrived in Toronto! Please excuse me while I furtively google James Franklin.
B.C. @ Winnipeg (Saturday, July 7)
This is also a game that will be played.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:45 PM on July 04