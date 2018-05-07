July 04, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Four: I, for one, am looking forward to renaming the CFL Pick 'Em trophy to the James Franklin Annual Lifetime Achievement Award for Valour. Make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 04:45 PM - 5 comments

Ottawa keeps it close, but Calgary puts it away in the fourth to stay perfect. A quarterback with the initials J.M. powers the TiCats to a solid victory. Edmonton piles on the points against B.C., while the new-look Alouettes stifle the Green Machine in Regina.

OTT @ CGYWPG @ HAMBC @ EDMMTL @ SSK
ResultCalgary by 10Hamilton by 14Edmonton by 19Montreal by 6
Margin of Error7 to 1310 to 1813 to 254 to 8

tahoemoj logs a solid four points to edge into first place.

SpoFiteOTT @ CGYSWPG @ HAMSBC @ EDMSMTL @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
tahoemojCalgary8Hamilton10 413
tommytrumpCalgary11Hamilton11 Montreal 512
jagsnumberoneCalgary Hamilton 211
ic23bCalgary Hamilton Edmonton 311
DrJohnEvansCalgary10 Edmonton 410
cixelsydCalgary13 Edmonton 39
argoalCalgary Hamilton Edmonton 649
ReeverCalgary 18
rcade Hamilton Edmonton13 38
scooby10672Calgary Hamilton Edmonton 37
Howard_TCalgary Hamilton Edmonton 37
JPRCalgary Hamilton Edmonton 37
benderCalgary Hamilton12 37
jjzucalCalgary Edmonton 26

One week, two week, three week, four!

WEEK 4

Hamilton @ Saskatchewan (Thursday, July 5)
The Ti-Cats have put together some quality performances so far, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. But it's always a lot tougher to score in Saskatchewan.

Ottawa @ Montreal (Friday, July 6)
Trevor Harris has struggled to find his form, but his chances depend on which Montreal defence shows up this week: the 17-points-allowed-in-Saskatchewan version, or the 56-points-allowed-at-home version?

Edmonton @ Toronto (Saturday, July 7)
The James Franklin era has arrived in Toronto! Please excuse me while I furtively google James Franklin.

B.C. @ Winnipeg (Saturday, July 7)
This is also a game that will be played.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:45 PM on July 04

Hamilton by 13

Ottawa by 9

Edmonton by 17

Winnipeg by 13

posted by cixelsyd at 05:16 PM on July 04

Hamilton by 21

Ottawa by 14

Edmonton by 10

Winnipeg by 4

posted by ic23b at 01:17 AM on July 05

Hamilton by 14

Ottawa by 12

Edmonton by 7

Winnipeg by 3

posted by jagsnumberone at 02:18 AM on July 05

Hamilton by 9

Ottawa by 19

Edmonton by 19

Winnipeg by 9

posted by tommytrump at 03:19 AM on July 05

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.