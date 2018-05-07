July 03, 2018

Japan Cleans Up at the World Cup: After the heartbreaking 3-2 collapse against Belgium that knocked the country out of the World Cup Monday, the Japanese team left their locker room spotless along with a note saying "thank you" in Russian. The team's fans stuck around to help pick up the stands at their games.
Class.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:38 AM on July 04
This match was perhaps the most entertaining one so far this tournament. Kudos to Japan for putting forth a hell of an effort against a team with quite a bit more talent.
posted by bender at 04:28 PM on July 04
Magnificent, good on them.
When they went up 2-0 on Belgium, I though they were in that team of destiny zone.
The one that teams go into after their home land has had a disaster happen. Japan recently had another earthquake. Not as cataclysmic as the one preceding the Japanese women's WC title, but hints of more tremors to come. Major bad shit could happen at any time.
posted by beaverboard at 09:10 AM on July 04