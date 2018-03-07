July 01, 2018

LeBron Joins Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James will never get beaten again in the NBA Finals by the Golden State Warriors. He's agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. The lowercase-D decision was announced by a short tweet from his agency Klutch Sports. His move follows four years in Cleveland where he made four NBA Finals and won one championship and four years in Miami where he made four more and won two championships. The Lakers haven't made the playoffs at all for five years.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:42 PM - 8 comments