July 01, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs sign John Tavares for seven years, $77 million: As Free Agent Frenzy begins.....
John Tavares is a Toronto Maple Leaf.
Tavares tweeted out the news himself, bidding farewell to New York Islanders fans while saying he wanted to live out “his childhood dream.”
posted by tommytrump to hockey at 01:53 PM - 2 comments
Bad move by both parties. Tavares will need to deal with the TO media and the team isn't a contender until they spend some money on defense. Ron Hainsey has developed but when he is your number 1 D you are in biggggg trouble.
Further, what do they do with Mathews and his fragile ego? Solid player when his mind is in the right place; a big minus when he doesn't get what he wants. Can you deal him for first pair D? Will it make any difference with the current roster?
posted by cixelsyd at 08:17 PM on July 02
This one hurts. As a longtime Isles fan, I was hoping the new management team would help keep JT. I get it (why he chose them), I just hate it.
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:02 AM on July 02