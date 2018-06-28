June 27, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Three: Express Edition! Upsets, injuries and blowouts in week two action across the CFL. Say a prayer for Ricky Ray and make your picks inside.
Calgary by 13
Winnipeg by 4
Edmonton by 9
Saskatchewan by 27
Calgary by 11
Hamilton by 11
British Columbia by 11
Montreal by 3
Calgary by 21
Hamilton by 6
Edmonton by 7
Saskatchewan by 17
Season is over for Toronto Argonauts QB Ricky Ray
[EDITOR'S NOTE: The CFL Computron 5000 is still chugging through last week's picks (also, I am moving house) but here are this week's games! Credit to Reever for the recaps and previews this week!]
Despite a strong first week effort, Saskatchewan falls to Ottawa in the nation's capital. Winnipeg absolutely thumps a rebuilding Montreal team with some creative play calling. Hamilton looks good beating Edmonton on the road, and Toronto, with or without Ray, looked hopeless at home in the Grey Cup rematch.
WEEK 3
Ottawa @ Calgary (Thursday, June 28)
Two strong teams meet in Cowtown as both look to stay undefeated in 2018.
Winnipeg @ Hamilton (Friday, June 29)
Both teams look to build momentum from their impressive week two wins in Hamilton's home opener.
BC @ Edmonton (Friday, June 29)
Edmonton hopes to shake off an unimpressive outing against Hamilton in week two against the visiting BC Lions, fresh off a bye week.
Montreal @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, June 30)
Both teams suffered ugly week two losses. Like, really ugly. And Saskatchewan is always a tough place to play for visiting teams.
Good luck!
