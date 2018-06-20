June 19, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Two: Four games down, six hundred and thirty-two to go. Polish your flipping coin and make your picks inside.

Starting the season earlier has its downside (winter isn't quite done in Winnipeg) but despite multiple delays, Edmonton finishes strong to knock off the Bombers. Saskatchewan holds off a late surge to send the Argos packing. Calgary finishes strong in their home opener, and so do the Lions.

EDM @ WPGTOR @ SSKHAM @ CGYMTL @ BC
ResultEdmonton by 3Saskatchewan by 8Calgary by 14B.C. by 12
Margin of Error2 to 46 to 1010 to 188 to 16

A tidy first week for jags, nailing the Edmonton win and collecting four additional points.

SpoFiteEDM @ WPGSTOR @ SSKSHAM @ CGYSMTL @ BCSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneEdmonton3 Saskatchewan Calgary10B.C. 77
ic23bEdmonton Saskatchewan Calgary13B.C. 866
tahoemojEdmonton Calgary18B.C. 12 66
DrJohnEvans Saskatchewan10Calgary10B.C. 55
cixelsydEdmonton Calgary B.C. 9 44
tommytrump Calgary11B.C. 844
scooby10672Edmonton4 Calgary B.C. 44
jjzucalEdmonton Saskatchewan B.C. 1644
ReeverEdmonton Calgary B.C. 844
rcadeEdmonton Calgary13B.C. 44
argoalEdmonton Calgary B.C. 33
Howard_TEdmonton 1222
JPR Calgary B.C. 22
bender 00

It's week two, which means that nobody has been eliminated from playoff contention yet. Check back next week.

WEEK 2

Saskatchewan @ Ottawa (Thursday, June 21)
Saskatchewan is coming off a strong first week, while it seems like Ottawa's barely even played a down yet.

Winnipeg @ Montreal (Friday, June 22)
If you're starting a rock band this summer, I regret to inform you that the name "The Drew Willy Reunion" is already taken.

Hamilton @ Edmonton (Friday, June 22)
I've been running this pick 'em for fourteen years and I've never once referred to HAM-EDM games as the Two-Ton Matchup. Why? Cite specific sources.

Calgary @ Toronto (Saturday, June 23)
When placing bets, be aggressive on the length of the pre-game 2017 Grey Cup highlight reel montages.

Good luck!

Saskatchewan by 3

Winnipeg by 4

Edmonton by 6

Calgary by 13

posted by ic23b at 01:46 PM on June 19

Ottawa by 16

Montreal by 4

Hamilton by 9

Toronto by 8

posted by tommytrump at 03:45 PM on June 19

Ottawa by 6

Winnipeg by 4

Edmonton by 10

Calgary by 13

posted by tahoemoj at 07:14 PM on June 19

