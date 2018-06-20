June 19, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Two: Four games down, six hundred and thirty-two to go. Polish your flipping coin and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 12:52 PM - 4 comments
Saskatchewan by 3
Winnipeg by 4
Edmonton by 6
Calgary by 13
posted by ic23b at 01:46 PM on June 19
Ottawa by 16
Montreal by 4
Hamilton by 9
Toronto by 8
posted by tommytrump at 03:45 PM on June 19
Ottawa by 6
Winnipeg by 4
Edmonton by 10
Calgary by 13
posted by tahoemoj at 07:14 PM on June 19
Starting the season earlier has its downside (winter isn't quite done in Winnipeg) but despite multiple delays, Edmonton finishes strong to knock off the Bombers. Saskatchewan holds off a late surge to send the Argos packing. Calgary finishes strong in their home opener, and so do the Lions.
A tidy first week for jags, nailing the Edmonton win and collecting four additional points.
It's week two, which means that nobody has been eliminated from playoff contention yet. Check back next week.
WEEK 2
Saskatchewan @ Ottawa (Thursday, June 21)
Saskatchewan is coming off a strong first week, while it seems like Ottawa's barely even played a down yet.
Winnipeg @ Montreal (Friday, June 22)
If you're starting a rock band this summer, I regret to inform you that the name "The Drew Willy Reunion" is already taken.
Hamilton @ Edmonton (Friday, June 22)
I've been running this pick 'em for fourteen years and I've never once referred to HAM-EDM games as the Two-Ton Matchup. Why? Cite specific sources.
Calgary @ Toronto (Saturday, June 23)
When placing bets, be aggressive on the length of the pre-game 2017 Grey Cup highlight reel montages.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:52 PM on June 19