June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson Finds New Way to Keep Putt on the Green: Phil Mickelson intentionally hit a moving ball while putting at the U.S. Open Saturday, a move that should have resulted in his disqualification but didn't. He said on the broadcast he did it to stop the ball from rolling off the green. "I would gladly take the two shots over continuing that display," he said.
Are they under a water usage restriction in the Hamptons? Or do they want the greens to look as though Woody Guthrie put an Oklahoma Dust Bowl curse on them? I don't want the greens to look like Amen Corner. I just want them to look like they don't need to see a dermatologist.
It is so jarring when Fox switches from the World Cup to US Open coverage. I like to watch golf, but after watching the WC games, the moment the Open comes on my first and only thought is: who the hell wants to watch this right now?
posted by beaverboard at 08:48 PM on June 16