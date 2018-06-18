June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson Finds New Way to Keep Putt on the Green: Phil Mickelson intentionally hit a moving ball while putting at the U.S. Open Saturday, a move that should have resulted in his disqualification but didn't. He said on the broadcast he did it to stop the ball from rolling off the green. "I would gladly take the two shots over continuing that display," he said.

posted by rcade to golf at 07:59 PM - 1 comment