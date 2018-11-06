June 09, 2018

Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavaliers for second straight title: Can anyone besides the Warriors stop this Golden State dynasty? Legler: Sixers best fit for Lebron.
posted by billsaysthis to basketball at 03:00 PM - 5 comments
I thought the two seven-game series that preceded the Finals suggested that the Warriors and Cavaliers might be just as competitive. That was the most boring Finals in a long time in terms of the matchup. I don't know if LeBron can still carry a team all the way. That era may be over.
posted by rcade at 04:57 PM on June 10
I had so little invested in this finals (because I knew the outcome before it started, and it's a fourpeat of teams), that I didn't even realize the final game was played on Friday night.
I woke up on Saturday and heard about the results sometime in the afternoon.
Durant broke the NBA.
posted by grum@work at 01:17 PM on June 11
Tim Legler is dead to me. The Sixers would do well to stay away from LeBron. My fear is that LeBron not only would harm the play of Ben Simmons, but also Joel Embiid. Wherever he goes, LeBron will demand to be "The Man" ... the Sixers have a nice set up with Simmons and Embiid heading a club with a good group of veteran role players. I believe LeBron would destroy that.
posted by jjzucal at 01:29 PM on June 11
I believe LeBron would destroy that
LeBron's best fit is somewhere with an aging group of superstars that just want to win and are both willing and know how to play 98% of the game without the ball. Teaming up with someone like CP3 would be a good pairing although no way would he ever fit with Harden.
So much talk about Cleveland was about how bad they were aside from LeBron. They really aren't, but when the Cavs call the same 1 play for the same 1 guy 38 out of 40 offensive trips it's really hard for any other player to contribute. And when they do get that rare opportunity it isn't a set play but a late bailout from "option 1" which makes the attempt all that much more difficult.
I had so little invested in this finals
Ditto, expand that to read season. Didn't watch a single game from start to finish all year as the season outcome was clear before the season began.
Hopefully next season offers more with the continued development of young Sixers and Celtics teams.
posted by cixelsyd at 04:06 PM on June 11
Personally, LBJ coming out after the game with a hand injury he hid for three games smells like a rationalization to this observer because any serious injury would've manifested visible pain with every significant ball-hand impact.
posted by billsaysthis at 03:02 PM on June 09