May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid after third Champions League title: After winning nine of 14 trophies in less than three full seasons and four days out from breaking Liverpool hearts, Zizou walks away only saying the team needs a change. Gabe Marcotti on the real why, such as it is.
posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 10:54 AM - 1 comment
The growing thought at this level of football is to change the manager every 3 years. Players and coaches get almost too familiar with each other and a change is needed to keep the team on the winning edge.
I could have seen Zizou staying at RM until he was forced out but I am excited as a soccer/football fan to see where he goes next and what he accomplishes.
posted by prof at 09:37 AM on June 01