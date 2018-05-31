May 30, 2018

Collarred! The Curious Case of Colangelo's Accounts: The Ringer provides some fairly damning circumstantial evidence that the NBA's hand-picked Sam Hinkie replacement, Bryan Colangelo, has been using a series of anonymous Twitter accounts to bad-mouth, Hinkie, former coworkers and current Sixers players (including discussing unreleased medical information). Oh and he may have tipped his hand to the brilliant Fultz trade a few months early. And gotten into it with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for reasons that make very little sense (and probably aren't accurate).

posted by yerfatma to basketball at 10:09 AM - 3 comments