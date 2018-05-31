May 30, 2018

Collarred! The Curious Case of Colangelo's Accounts: The Ringer provides some fairly damning circumstantial evidence that the NBA's hand-picked Sam Hinkie replacement, Bryan Colangelo, has been using a series of anonymous Twitter accounts to bad-mouth, Hinkie, former coworkers and current Sixers players (including discussing unreleased medical information). Oh and he may have tipped his hand to the brilliant Fultz trade a few months early. And gotten into it with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for reasons that make very little sense (and probably aren't accurate).
posted by yerfatma to basketball at 10:09 AM - 3 comments
Having watched him as Toronto's G.M. and since, I cannot say I'm at all surprised.
The guy always came (comes) across as just a little too smooth, too slick, thinks he's the smartest guy in the room.
posted by tommytrump at 02:03 PM on May 30
As one who has little to no interest in basketball at all, I normally skip right over any FPP having to do with it. Something told me that this might be more than just your everyday, ordinary hoops piece. Holy shit, that was (a) just hysterical*; and (b) some pretty good detective work by the reporter. I love that he only tipped his hand as to two of the accounts while monitoring the other three for activity/closure. I might just have to start following the 76ers, solely for Colangelo-related updates!
*I suppose some context about the players and teams involved might add some depth to the piece, but as a stand-alone article, it is entertaining as hell to an outsider.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:27 PM on May 30
What's great is that, without really knowing much about him, this is exactly the level of pettiness I expected from Colangelo.
posted by tron7 at 12:42 PM on May 30