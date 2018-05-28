May 27, 2018

LeBron James Lifts Cavs to NBA Finals Over Celtics: The Cleveland Cavaliers have advanced to the NBA Finals, handing the Boston Celtics their first loss at home during these playoffs. LeBron James played the entire 48 in the 87-79 victory, scoring 35 with 15 rebounds and 9 assists. He reaches the Finals for an eighth straight season.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:03 PM - 4 comments
He led his team in minutes, points, assists, rebounds (both offensive/defensive/combined), blocks, and three-pointers (attempted and made) in game 7.
Now begins the serious talk about his place in the "GOAT" list.
I don't see how he can be listed at anything worse than #3, and I think given his overall skill set he could make an argument for #1 (especially if he drags his Cavs to another title this year).
posted by grum@work at 11:46 PM on May 27
I went into this game expecting LeBron to be tired. He played every minute and was the impossible physical force he's always been.
His postgame quote on the court was nicely phrased: "I'm trying to squeeze this orange till there's no more juice left."
But it is a shame these upstart Celtics have to stop playing.
posted by rcade at 12:06 AM on May 28
LeBron James, Bucky Dent, and Aaron Boone now share the same middle initial, F, as in Fu&$#ing. It's a Boston thing, but I believe some of you understand it. Back in the 1940s and early 50s, when for many seasons the Red Sox and Yankees were the best teams in the American League, but New York always seemed to win. The mantra for Boston always was, "Wait until next year." For this year's Celtics, the saying truly applies. With no Gordon Hayward, no Kyrie Irving, and only Al Horford as their only remaining star, they still took Cleveland to a 7th game. Wait 'til next year.
posted by Howard_T at 12:43 AM on May 28
Did not see the game, but LeBron probably actually played hard on the defensive end as well. When he plays on the D end the Cavs are tough to beat.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:38 PM on May 27