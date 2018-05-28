May 27, 2018

LeBron James Lifts Cavs to NBA Finals Over Celtics: The Cleveland Cavaliers have advanced to the NBA Finals, handing the Boston Celtics their first loss at home during these playoffs. LeBron James played the entire 48 in the 87-79 victory, scoring 35 with 15 rebounds and 9 assists. He reaches the Finals for an eighth straight season.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:03 PM - 4 comments