May 25, 2018

John Harbaugh's Idea to Save the Kickoff: Baltimore Ravens head coach has a strange proposal to make kickoffs less dangerous: Give the kicking team one point if it kicks the ball through the uprights, but let a defender try a late leap to block it. Missed attempts could be returned, fly out of bounds or hit the ground in the end zone (which is an automatic touchback under a 2018 rule change).
In Canadian football players have to take a knee (kneel) to concede a rouge.
Is that going to be an issue in the U.S.A.?
posted by tommytrump at 05:50 PM on May 25
I like this rule. I hated to fill in on special teams in HS due to the blindside nature of that element of the game.
posted by FLsportsman at 09:26 PM on May 26
This is an intriguing idea, but wouldn't it end up creating a rouge element in American society?
I see what you did there, but it took me a while.
posted by rcade at 08:15 AM on May 27
posted by beaverboard at 05:17 PM on May 25