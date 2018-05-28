May 24, 2018

Abby Wambach, Remarks as Delivered: Stunning commencement address to Barnard College.

posted by billsaysthis to culture at 12:32 PM - 3 comments

I received my award along with two other incredible athletes: basketball's Kobe Bryant and football's Peyton Manning.

I kind of cringed when I saw who she said also received the "icon" award.

One is a rapist-who-paid-off-the-victim, the other is a sexual-harasser-who-had-his-school-pay-off-the-victim.

Beyond that, that was a very cool speech.

posted by grum@work at 05:10 PM on May 24

Thanks for this, I wouldn't have seen it otherwise.

posted by yerfatma at 08:26 PM on May 24

Yes, very good speech.

posted by bender at 08:26 AM on May 25

