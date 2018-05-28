May 15, 2018

Seattle Mariners' star second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games for drug violation.:
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that second baseman Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Furosemide, a Diuretic, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
There had been rumours about his possible use for the past 9 years.
2009: Robinson Cano has nothing but love for Angel "Nao" Presinal, the Dominican trainer who has been banned from major-league clubhouses for his links to steroids.
2013 : Cano has denied knowing clinic founder Tony Bosch or having ever used performance-enhancing drugs. But as his best friend, Melky Cabrera, his mentor, Alex Rodriguez, and now his spokeswoman have all been connected to clinic documents, MLB wants to know whether any relationship between Cano and the clinic exists.
posted by grum@work at 02:41 PM on May 15