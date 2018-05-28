May 14, 2018

Supreme Court: States Can Legalize Sports Gambling: The Supreme Court has ended the ban that kept states other than Nevada from legalized sports gambling, overturning a 1992 law. Congress could enact a new ban, but if it doesn't New Jersey and as many as 21 other states could begin allowing facilities to take sports bets. (Eighteen states and 3 more governors sided with New Jersey on this.)

posted by rcade to general at 12:09 PM - 1 comment