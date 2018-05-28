May 14, 2018

SportsFilter Fantasy Premier League 2017-2018 Final Standings: Congratulations to our winner, Kaf Kaesque, and the other top four finishers (me, Tom Clancy, and Drew Meger). full table
posted by billsaysthis to fantasy at 11:40 AM - 1 comment
I am pleased that my team was not in the relegation zone. I was such a neglectful owner that supporters should be demanding to take over the team.
Congrats on your second place finish!
posted by rcade at 11:44 AM on May 14
