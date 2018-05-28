May 12, 2018

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: Third Round: The third round of the NBA playoffs begins Sunday at 3:30 p.m. when Cleveland plays Boston. A day later Golden State faces Houston. Pick the winner of each series, the number of games required and the top and bottom scorer in each series (total points, minimum 10 minutes played). In our contest, Goyoucolts and NoMich are tied for first with 22 each.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:53 PM - 16 comments
Some fun stats:
Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant both scored 139 in their second-round series, so they both earned a point for players.
In round one, both Goyoucolts and grum@work picked 8 out of 8 top scorers.
posted by rcade at 11:06 PM on May 12
The following was copied and pasted from the Saturday Huddle.
Since I will be busy later today and traveling tomorrow, I will get my NBA playoff picks in now. I will miss game 1 in Boston tomorrow, but I sold my tickets for a small profit, so all is well. We will get to the rest of the home games and cheer for the Celtics.
Warriors appear to be playing possum a little bit as the playoffs have progressed. Houston has found a groove, and they are playing as well as they have all year. Does either team have enough on defense to slow down the other? Warriors inside game will stand up more consistently than Rockets. Golden State in 7, Durant.
How far can LeBron James lift his game, and consequently his team? Against Toronto he was unstoppable, and his supporting cast is just good enough so that one's defense cannot be concentrated on him alone. If there is a team in the East that can defend successfully against the Cavs, it is Boston. They have 3 or 4 players who can go one on one with James and hold him down. He's unstoppable, but he can be slowed. Boston has relied on balanced offense and having a different player carry the team each game. They will have to play as well in this series as they have ever played. I will call the upset here. Boston in 7, James.
posted by Howard_T at 11:22 PM on May 12
Cleveland in 6
Top Scorer: LeBron James
Bottom Scorer: Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland)
Golden State in 6
Top Scorer: Stephen Curry
Bottom Scorer: Luc Mbah a Moute (Houston)
posted by ic23b at 12:20 AM on May 13
Cleveland in 5: LeBron James
Houston in 7: Kevin Durant
posted by Goyoucolts at 02:43 AM on May 13
Goyoucolts: Don't forget to pick the bottom scorer.
If people need help with that, here's a good place to do research.
posted by rcade at 09:00 AM on May 13
Cleveland in 6
Top: James (Cleveland)
Bottom: Osman (Cleveland)
Golden State in 7
Top: Durant (Golden State)
Bottom: Anderson (Houston)
posted by grum@work at 09:15 AM on May 13
Snuck one in on us didn't you, rcade. Bottom scorer in the West is Mbah a Moute; in the East is Ojeleye.
Just had a fun time with autocorrect that tried to name Mbah a Mouse as the West's bottom scorer, then insisted it was Mbah a Mouth. Technology is fun.
posted by Howard_T at 09:41 AM on May 13
Cleveland in 6
Top scorer: LeBron James
Bottom scorer: Cedi Osman
Golden State in 7
Top scorer: James Harden
Bottom scorer: Zaza Pachulia
posted by rcade at 11:18 AM on May 13
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Land of Cleves
In 7 games
Top: L. James (CLE)
Bottom: R. Hood (CLE)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
The Town
In 7 games
Top: K. Durant (GSW)
Bottom: R. Anderson (HOU)
posted by NoMich at 12:54 PM on May 13
CLE in 5
Top: LBJ
Bottom: Shane Larkin
GSW in 6
Top: Durantula
Bottom: JaVale McGee
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:20 PM on May 13
I picked Cleveland but would love to see Celtics win. Celtics slapped them up side of the head today.
posted by ic23b at 06:33 PM on May 13
Crap, I didn't know about the bottom scorer. Um, I'm guessing it's someone who has to get minutes in a game, right, otherwise we'd just all pick inactive players...
I've missed the start of the Celtics-Cavs, but my Warriors-Rockets pick will be Aaron Jackson
posted by Goyoucolts at 11:39 AM on May 14
The bottom scorer must play at least 10 minutes in the series.
Anyone who has not picked a bottom scorer for Celtics/Cavs can do so today.
posted by rcade at 11:49 AM on May 14
In that case, my bottom scorer for Celtics-Cavs will be Guerschon Yabusele
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:36 PM on May 14
Golden State in 6
Top: Harden
Bottom: J Johnson (Houston)
posted by cixelsyd at 03:14 PM on May 14
posted by rcade at 10:54 PM on May 12