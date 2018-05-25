May 25, 2018

John Harbaugh's Idea to Save the Kickoff: Baltimore Ravens head coach has a strange proposal to make kickoffs less dangerous: Give the kicking team one point if it kicks the ball through the uprights, but let a defender try a late leap to block it. Missed attempts could be returned, fly out of bounds or hit the ground in the end zone (which is an automatic touchback under a 2018 rule change).

posted by rcade to football at 04:32 PM - 2 comments

This is an intriguing idea, but wouldn't it end up creating a rouge element in American society?

posted by beaverboard at 05:17 PM on May 25

In Canadian football players have to take a knee (kneel) to concede a rouge.

Is that going to be an issue in the U.S.A.?

posted by tommytrump at 05:50 PM on May 25

