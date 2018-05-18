May 16, 2018

The World's Oldest Basketball Court is in Canada: The world's oldest surviving basketball court is in a Canadian town of 4,400 people. The upper level of a former YMCA in St Stephen, New Brunswick, held a game of James Naismith's two-year-old sport on Oct. 17, 1893. The building's role in history was forgotten by 2010, when after a fire the owners lifted a carpet of an undamaged room and found a hardwood floor underneath. The court was 47 by 31 feet and there were heaters to dodge in the corners. "It's little wonder they didn't go flying out of the window," said local historian Darren McCabe.

