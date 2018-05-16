May 15, 2018

Steelers Minority Owner Set to Buy Carolina Panthers: The Carolina Panthers are going to have a new owner in the coming days/weeks, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Friday. David Tepper, a billionaire hedge-fund manager and a Steelers minority owner, is set to purchase the team.



The price is set at $2.2 billion, which is less than the $3 billion price tag that present owner Jerry Richardson wanted on the NFL franchise. It is, however, significantly more than the last NFL franchise purchase of $1.1 billion, which was the sale of the Buffalo Bills back in 2014.



The sale is pending a vote among the present NFL franchise owners, which is probably a mere formality.





(Warning: autoplaying videos in the provided links)

posted by NoMich to football at 11:12 AM - 1 comment